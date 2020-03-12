Japan-Australia softball game opens Olympics

The host Japan’s softball team is expected to play the first game of the Olympics when it meets Australia on July 22 in Fukushima, about 180 miles northeast of Tokyo.

Top-ranked United States to face No. 9 Italy in second triple-header match, followed by Mexico-Canada match, Olympic organizers and World Confederation of Softball Baseball announced Thursday .

Another hat-trick in Fukushima follows on July 23, when the United States faces No. 3 Canada.

After a day off for the opening ceremonies in Tokyo, the rest of the round robin softball tournament will take place July 25-27 in Yokohama, just outside Tokyo. The Americans will face Mexico # 5 on July 25, Australia # 7 the next day and Japan # 2 on July 27.

The gold and bronze medal games will take place in Yokohama on July 28.

The United States won the gold medal in 1996, 2000 and 2004, then lost to Japan in the 2008 gold medal game. Softball was dropped at the next two Olympics and then restored for 2020. It is likely that it will be abandoned for the 2024 Games and could be added again for 2028 in Los Angeles.