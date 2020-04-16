Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. register here.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to expand Japan state of emergency to cover the whole country in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic, according to a report Thursday.

Japan has seen a noticeable increase in the number of cases in recent weeks, with at least 327 confirmed nationwide on Wednesday, according to Kyodo Newswire.

Tokyo, the capital of Japan, has recorded at least a third of these cases. The country has experienced a total of 8,626 cases of COVID-19.

Abe previously declared a state of emergency on April 7 for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures which will last until May 6. These areas represent about 44 percent of the country’s population, according to Reuters. Japan has 47 prefectures in total.

Japan urged citizens to stay on Wednesday on Wednesday after reports warned that up to 400,000 people could die from coronavirus without urgent action, news agency reported. reported.

Japanese media reports have cited an undisclosed Ministry of Health projection that deaths could reach 400,000 without further action being taken. The projection estimated that up to 850,000 people may need fans.