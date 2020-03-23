Japanese Prime Minister Abe says postponement of the Olympics may be inevitable

TOKYO (AP) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics would be inevitable if the games could not be held in full due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He was commenting on the International Olympic Committee’s plan to examine the situation over the next few weeks and make a decision, which could include the possibility of postponing.

“If it is difficult to hold (the Games) completely, a postponement decision would be inevitable because we believe that the safety of the athletes is paramount,” said Abe.

Abe said he hoped the IOC would make an early decision if it was postponed, as the process would involve a lot of work and should start as soon as possible.

Abe, speaking at a parliamentary session, ruled out the possibility of a cancellation.

The question of whether Japan can host the Tokyo Games as scheduled from July 24 has been a major international concern, as the COVID-19 epidemic has spread worldwide.

The Olympic flame arrived in northern Japan last Friday before the start of the torch relay on March 26, although crowd control is essential and events are greatly reduced.

On Sunday, Japan had 1,719 confirmed cases of the virus, including 712 from a cruise ship, with 43 deaths.

While Japan has so far managed to slow the acceleration of the epidemic, experts say they have found an increasing number of clusters in urban areas with infections that cannot be found.