Jared Kushner denies directing ‘ghost task force’, ‘Trump denounces’ false sources’

Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner rejected a journalist’s question about an assertion that he was operating a “phantom task force” on the response of the federal coronavirus inside the White House .

Kushner, 39, married to Ivanka Trump, smiled briefly when the reporter said the term “ghost task force” and replied that Vice President Mike Pence had asked him to join the field task force which includes Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci.

A journalist, identified by another reporter, Geoff Bennett, of NBC News, asked Kushner if he was aware of “reports … [citing] unnamed White House officials [that] described your role as something to lead a ghost task force. “

Bennett then asks what are Kushner’s “role” and “qualifications” for the alleged role – which has been the subject of a History of the Washington Post last month.

Kushner calmly rejected his question and implicitly expressed doubt about the veracity of his sources.

“If some people are talking to you, it means they’re probably not aware of what’s going on,” said the former New Jersey real estate developer and investor.

Kushner said that he spoke with Pence more than 10 times a day and that he had been involved in various different projects.

As Kushner left the desk, President Trump leaned into the microphone to tell the reporter that the allegations about Kushner came from “false sources”.

“Or they don’t exist,” he added. “Most of these sources do not exist – they are false sources. … I have read it for a long time – I have read about it – false sources.”