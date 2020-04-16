Jeff Sessions calls for immigration moratorium until end of coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Alabama Hope in the Senate and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions Thursday called for a moratorium on all employment-based immigration until the United States returns to unemployment levels from the pre-coronavirus crisis.

“American families and workers must come first. It is morally reprehensible and economically disastrous to import more foreign workers when millions of Americans are out of work without fault, “he said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Sessions are underway for the Republican nomination to occupy its former Senate seat in Alabama. Despite Sessions’ support for Trump, the president supported his opponent, Auburn’s former football coach Tommy Tuberville, compared to his former attorney general.

When he was in the Senate, Sessions acquired a reputation as an immigration specialist, both in the fight against illegal immigration and in the limitation of forms of legal immigration.

But what’s new for Sessions and other immigration hawks is a free-falling economy – one that takes them from restriction to an absolute moratorium.

The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits jumped 5.25 million last week, job losses caused by the rise of the pandemic. This brings the total of claims in the four weeks ending April 11 to nearly 22 million workers, wiping out all labor market gains since the 2008 financial crisis – an astonishing sign colossal economic damage inflicted by the virus epidemic.

DEPARTMENT OF STATE. WAIVER OF INTERVIEWS FOR FOREIGN FARMERS ‘VISAS IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS

With a workforce totaling around 162 million people, this brings the unemployment rate to almost 13%.

The sessions said the moratorium should last until the unemployment rate drops below 3.5%, where it was in February before the crisis hit the United States.

“Tens of millions of Americans are unemployed and hundreds of thousands of small businesses are on the verge of bankruptcy. Americans must return to work to rebuild our economy. But it should be American workers and not foreign workers who should fill these jobs, provide for their families and restore our economic strength, “he said.

“This is why I call on the federal government to immediately halt immigration to the United States until the Americans return to work.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sessions said that the “fundamentals” of the Trump economy are solid and that his plan ensures that it will rebound quickly.

“We don’t need the big government monstrosities that the Democrats and the establishment want to put in place during this crisis – we have to get the Americans back to work,” he said.

The Trump administration has taken a number of immigration and border-related measures in connection with the crisis.

It has closed its land borders with Mexico and Canada for all but essential travel, and has imposed travel bans in China, Iran and the European Union.

In addition, it drives back illegal immigrants and asylum seekers to the border while suspending hearings related to the “Stay in Mexico” policy.

The administration announced this month that it was suspending additional visas for seasonal workers, but it has upset immigration hawks by streamlining the interview process for many guest farm workers.

Megan Henney of Fox Business contributed to this report