Jenna Dewan on the “incredible” birth experience with fiance Steve Kazee; actor shares his son’s first close-up

Jenna Dewan and engaged Steve Kazee welcomed their son, Callum, three weeks ago and the newborn baby lights up their lives.

Dewan, who is a second mom, told People magazine that it was an “incredible” birth experience with Kazee, a dad for the first time, by his side. She shares her 6 year old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

Callum was born by cesarean section from one of Dewan’s favorite songs, a 20-minute “Devi Prayer”.

“It’s a very peaceful song,” said judge “World of Dance”. the magazine. “It always puts me at ease. I put this on our playlist and said to Steve, “If I ever start to look anxious or if I’m having trouble, please play it.” [Callum] was actually born from this song. “

She also praised Kazee’s strength throughout the process.

“It was amazing to see the fear in his eyes of experiencing birth for the very first time, and the first time he looked at our son,” said Dewan.

“He was crying all the time and he cut the umbilical cord. Seeing his transformation from becoming a dad was one of the best things I have ever seen. It was beautiful, “she added.

Winner Tony shared a photo of his son on Thursday. “Hello my son … welcome to earth”, Kazee captioned the photo of Callum resting in his cradle.

The baby’s full name is Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, who revealed that Kazee has special meaning.

He said on Instagram Stories that Callum means “Dove” in Gaelic, “because he’s been so sweet and peaceful since he landed in our arms.” Michael is Kazee’s middle name and Rebel was chosen to honor his mother Reba.

“I wanted a way to honor my mother. Her name was Reba but from a young age her father called her Rebel, ”said Kazee. “And so … Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born.”