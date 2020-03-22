Jesse Watters: “We will defeat” the coronavirus “if we all work together”

Jesse Watters started “Watters’ world“Saturday by delivering a message of positivity to his audience, saying that he is sure that America can overcome the devastation of the coronavirus.

“The United States of America is entering a recession or depression. What we do now will determine which one it will be. First, we need to stop the spread. You know what to do. Wash your hands, stay clean and practice social distancing, “said Watters, reminding people of the guidelines given to keep people safe from exposure to the virus.

“If you can stay indoors this week, work from home if you can. Don’t fly if you don’t have to. The virus is mainly found in 10 large counties. A very high percentage in New York, California and Washington State, “he continued. “Some of these areas recognize the threat and stop everything. Everyone has to do it.”

Watters spoke of the country’s medical and scientific position, assuring the brightest people in the business.

“All of America’s brightest scientists [are] work around the clock to find a vaccine. Our employees are the most innovative in the world, “said Watters.

The host also spoke to the president’s management, urging him and American industry leaders to do everything they can.

“The president should invoke all the laws and all possible powers at his disposal. He should mobilize the army and declare war on the coronavirus. Gather the country around the mantra” made in America “,” said Watters. “Every American industry should have its hands on the deck. This is not the time for weakness. It is the time for strength.”

“Our country is fighting an invisible enemy within our borders,” added Watters. “We will tarnish the woodpecker and kill it if we all work together.”

Watters expressed optimism about an American rebound.

“We had to unite by staying apart. I know one thing, we will stop him and we will kill him and we will be a better country for him. The tough times are ahead,” said Watters. “The American character shines brightly, loving our families and neighbors and working tirelessly to save lives. He is now in your hands. We have a great mind and we will win.”