Jessica Tarlov: Bernie Sanders Won’t Be Democrats’ Candidate – Here’s The Real Reason

It’s hard to imagine that Super Tuesday was only a month ago. Looks like we’ve experienced at least a million news cycles since then and everyone has focused on this terrible pandemic – with good reason.

But today’s news that Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Officially dropped the Democratic presidential primary catapulted me to Super Tuesday. I was on air with Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier and asked if I was surprised that former Vice President Joe Biden had such a good evening.

My answer was Easy: no.

The underlying truth of the 2020 primary was pretty much the same as in 2016. Bernie Sanders is not a Democrat and Democrats want to support a Democrat.

“If you don’t want to be one of us, you don’t deserve to lead us”, that’s how I put it in this conversation. And I think Bernie’s example should be an example for future progressives: Complaining about the people you depend on for voting can only get you there.

My policy is much more moderate than that of Sanders, but I can tell you unequivocally that his insistence on criticizing the democrats of always and their policies pushed me to oppose more firmly his candidacy. In addition, the practice of justice democrats to instill democratic pillars like Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., For example, has further exacerbated the situation. Not only have they rarely succeeded in this effort – and lost the majority of their elections in the general election – but the line they drew between themselves and the “establishment” democrats did not lead to no new friends.

More Opinion

New friends or not, I am not trying to diminish what Sanders has accomplished. Its impact on the platform of the Democratic Party is enormous. From health care to climate change to national security, it pushed us to quit as a party and caused Democrats to think long and hard about what it means to be a party of equality and opportunity. There is a new generation of progressives vying in its mold and it has shaped the Democratic primary candidates from the Democratic Democrats. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey, among others.

In a long media article on Sanders’ candidacy, Democratic candidate Joe Biden wrote: “Bernie has done something rare in politics. He has not only waged a political campaign; he created a movement. And make no mistake, I think it’s a movement that is as powerful today as it was yesterday. “

Biden recognized from the start that supporters of Sanders are an important part of a Democratic victory. Although it will become increasingly clear the day Hillary Clinton faced challenges that Biden did not have, the Democrats still have a lot of work to do to unify in November.

This will be our goal for the next seven months.

Hopefully, we can also reflect on how a Sanders appointment has become a common idea. It remains puzzling to me that political commentators and observers believe that the most loyal voting block in democratic politics, the African Americans, would turn their backs on decades of relations with Biden in favor of an independent senator who has adopted policies far to the left of their preferences and without significant breakthrough in their communities.

Sometimes it can be as simple as the Democrats want to support the Democrats.

