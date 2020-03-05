We all heard stories about soldiers saved from bullets by carrying the Bible in their pockets.

Now, there is the story of Robin Lehner. NHLof Vegas Golden Knights.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Lehner cross Mark left on his skin after Tuesday night game – who else? – New Jersey Devils.

Zamboni drivers cannot spur NHL to change goalkeeper rules

“When you slap on your chest … it’s worth it. Rainer captioned the post.

The photo showed a golden cross on Leanne’s chain around his neck and a red mark left on his skin.

As of the end of Wednesday, 9,000 likes for this post! And was retweeted more than 500 times.

A fan commented, “Jesus in your heart / what it should be.”

“It means you are blessed forever, you’re a big boy!” Writes another.

Rainer shut down the devil 3-0 in Las Vegas.

A 28-year-old Netmind from Sweden joined Vegas in February after being traded by the Chicago Blackhawks.

He spent the last season with the New York Islander, winning the Billmasterton trophy in sportsmanship and finishing as the finalist in the Vegina Trophy, the top award for goalkeeper Reggie.

Rainer previously played for NHL’s Senators Buffalo Sabers and Ottawa.

Golden Knights currently leads the NHL Pacific Division with 82 points, two points ahead of second-place Edmonton Oilers.