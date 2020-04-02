Jim Edmonds says he tested positive for coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

After telling the fans that he was “not so hot” Jim Edmonds has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Edmonds, 49, went to Instagram Wednesday evening to share the news, posting a video about his story.

“I appreciate everyone who sent good wishes and wished me the best,” said Edmonds. “I tested positive for pneumonia and got positive for the virus. I’m completely symptomless now and I’m fine, so I must have had this for a while before getting tested . “

The “Real housewives from Orange County“The star has revealed that her daughter is in quarantine and is awaiting test results.

Edmonds then urged fans to take the outbreak seriously.

“Don’t take this lightly. If you’re not feeling well, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can’t breathe,” said Edmonds. “This is what happened to me.”

He then revealed that he was having trouble getting a test.

“They didn’t want to test me, and I forced them to take me to the emergency room, and lo and behold, pneumonia and the virus. So don’t take it lightly, take care of yourself. There is no there is nothing, but rest, and that’s all I do. “

Edmonds joins a long list of celebrities who announced diagnoses of coronavirus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first stars to announce that they had tested positive for the new coronavirus, and they were eventually joined by people like Idris Elba and “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju.