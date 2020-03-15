Jim Gray on the impact of the coronavirus on sport: “It’s an economic disaster”

Sports reporter Jim Gray joined “America’s News HQ“Saturday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on the world of sport, calling the closure of the league an “economic disaster”, but the right step.

“It is an economic disaster, but they have to do it right. And they are taking the necessary precautions and measures. All of this was very, very necessary. It is the right thing to do,” Gray told the co- Arthel host. Neville.

“The economy, unfortunately, is going to cause a lot of suffering to people. But the ultimate pain would be that this virus continues to spread and that it is much more widespread in the whole of society with this crowd that gathers.”

Neville asked Gray about the NCAA shutdown of its March Madness basketball tournaments and its impact on student athletes. Gray said those with talent had nothing to fear when it came to the next level, but many who didn’t move took their time away from him, comparing it to the former president’s decision Jimmy Carter not to send American Olympians to the Moscow games.

“So unfortunately, this virus is now having an impact on children who have worked their whole lives for it,” said Gray. “And this is just one of the unfortunate things that happened with this event.”

Gray also challenged those who criticized NBA players have access to the coronavirus test, saying it shouldn’t be a problem.

“Why would it be controversial if someone made a controversy about it? They better watch themselves,” said Gray. “So there was an NBA player who tested positive. He passed the test, extended him to a teammate. He was tested, obviously. So that now stops the NBA and rightly so. “

The NBA suspended play Wednesday night after Utah jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19. A second jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, said Thursday that he had also tested positive.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.