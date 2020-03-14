Jim Jordan officially begins sitting on the House Judiciary Committee

Representative Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, officially began serving as a ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, placing one of the President’s most vocal advocates on a key committee before the 2020 elections.

The judicial committee announced on Friday that Jordan had resumed the post of representative Doug Collins, R-Ga., Who was to, according to the rules of the GOP conference, step down while pursuing a candidacy for the Senate.

In early February, the House GOP steering committee approved Jordan’s new position in a “fully unified decision all around,” GOP conference chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., would have said. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Another Trump supporter, is expected to take over Jordan’s previous position as a ranking member on the House Oversight Committee.

Jordan entered Congress in 2007 and made a name for himself, among other things, his fiery clashes during the hearings and his efforts to investigate the 2011 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Benghazi, Libya .

TRUMP ALLIES JORDAN AND MEADOWS ARE SELECTED FOR TOP HOUSE GOP ROLES

The judicial committee was part of Congress’s attempts to investigate President Trump on several issues, including his July 25 phone call to the President of Ukraine. This incident led to a dismissal investigation and, ultimately, an acquittal in the United States Senate.

The Democrats have already indicated that they will continue the investigation of Russia in Congress and review the impeachment, despite the acquittal of the Senate.

Jordan and Meadows were part of the President’s legal team during the removal process. As a rank member, Jordan will be in a key position to combat democratic efforts to continue to pursue the President on issues such as the investigation into Russia.

THE HOUSE ADOPTS BIPARTISAN FISA REFORMS TO AVOID FUTURE ABUSE OF SPIES

Jordan has been a proponent of FISA reforms, claiming that the Justice Department illegally monitored President’s Counselor Carter Page during the 2016 election cycle. This monitoring served as the Republicans’ main point of controversy. accusing the DOJ of having abused his authority in the investigation into Russia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The House approved the re-authorization of FISA earlier this week with a bipartisan vote that included the approval of Jordan and the President of the House Judicial Committee, Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

“The legislation is starting to solve the problems we have seen with illegal FBI surveillance of Carter Page, a campaign associate for Trump,” said Jordan. said.