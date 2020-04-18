Jimmy Failla: Coronavirus – Sports fans, here is the perfect quarantine solution until the return of live matches

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Lots of Americans sports lovers have joked in recent weeks that we are so desperate for something to watch that we would even consider football. I don’t know if it’s so dark, but there is no denying that these are difficult times.

This weekend would normally be stuck with live TV matches, but in the cruelest twist of the locking spell, the NHL disappeared and the LA Kings gave way to the Tiger Kings.

It’s the same for baseball, where the only way for Kansas City residents to see The Royals is to broadcast “The Crown” on Netflix.

NFL DRAFT 2020: JOE BURROW PROBABLY HEISMAN’S NEXT WINNER WOULD HAVE NO. 1 BUT THE CAREER PATH IS NOT IN STONE

At this point, we only have the ultimate fighting championships … but enough on the press briefings of the White House.

Yes, to the untrained eye, the TV closet seems pretty bare for sports fans this weekend. But the truth couldn’t be further than Scott Norwood’s field goal at the end of Super Bowl XXV.

Just as a favorite song can transport you to a seminal moment from a bygone era, there is a time travel aspect to old sporting events that allow us to relive the moments of our lives when we watched them.

I saw it on TV the other night and as New York Giants defender Otis Anderson was attacked by Buffalo Bills defender Bruce Smith, my mind drifted toward my family’s Super Bowl Party on January 27 1991.

Super Bowl XXV was one of the greatest football games ever played and watching it again made me more than the 20-19 final score.

America was at the start of the first Iraq War and there was undoubted tension in our living room and in all the other living rooms leading up to the kick-off.

Enter Whitney Houston, who circled a national anthem that roared through the skies of Tampa with a loud force that drowned the F-16 fighter jets flying over Raymond James Stadium. My word. The house of the brave indeed! No one who witnessed Whitney’s anthem that day has ever forgotten it.

When she stuck the landing on the high note, adult men jumped to their feet in the middle of our living room and chanted U-S-A! Adult women openly cried tears of patriotic joy on our sofa. Although those tears compared nothing to the Bills fans at the end of the game. (That was before they got used to losing the Super Bowls.)

I don’t know where you were when Tiger Woods burst into our national consciousness at the 1997 Masters.

I also don’t know who you were dating when Michael Jordan hit “The Shot” against Utah Jazz in ’98. But chances are you didn’t wear a mask to buy your chips and beer that morning, and the neighbors didn’t call the cops because you had friends that night.

That there is another marginal advantage in making it an old-school weekend: classic sports are an essential escape from the pandemic parade that crosses our collective consciousness. And to be clear, I do NOT minimize COVID-19 by grouping it with a parade. Quite the contrary. NOBODY likes parades. Lots of people think they do, until they are one, but stay with me.

Mike Tyson gets knocked out by Buster Douglas on a chain near you tonight and not only is it a seat on the brink of the greatest upheaval in the history of boxing, but it is also a return to an era when sporting events had our full attention.

People weren’t fighting in “Live Tweet” in the 80s and 90s, partly because we didn’t have smartphones, and especially because we hated everyone who spoke during the match. – Truth be told, we always do, but nobody says anything because we are a nicer society.

Classic sports are a ticket to a world where the only thing we checked during the match was our beer mugs and if they were good, so were we.

Now that I’m done becoming a baby boomer and saying “you kids get off my lawn”, I want you to sit on the couch and watch the first return game you can find.

I am aware that they will not replace the unpredictability of live sports, but they will guarantee you an excellent game every night. And maybe even better for guys like me, you can’t lose money by betting on them this time.

