Joe Manchin approves Joe Biden after saying he could potentially support Trump

Senator Joe Manchin, independent spirit West Virginia The democrat who sometimes irritates his party by siding with the Republicans, intends to support his colleague Democat Joe Biden for the president, according to a report.

Manchin, 72, who has served in the Senate since 2010 after previously serving as governor of West Virginia, was unequivocal about his plans Thursday in an interview with Politico.

“I will, absolutely,” said Manchin when asked if he would support Biden.

In February, he said he could approve the president Asset for his re-election – although he voted for his dismissal.

Manchin, who is one of the most conservative Democrats in the Senate, told Fox News last fall that he would not support Senator Bernie Sanders on Trump for the president.

He told Politico that his approval would come with a plan to help save jobs in West Virginia.

“I go, [endorse] absolutely, “he told the exit. “I have worked and talked to different people … You cannot leave people behind who have done the heavy lifting and who have worked hard, whether to produce coal or produce energy for this country . They just need an opportunity to live their lives and to have that opportunity. “

He said Biden “understands this”.

Manchin is one of the many Democrats who have merged around Biden since his revolutionary victory in February in South Carolina.

On Wednesday, former rival Senator Elizabeth Warren supported Biden and said she would be his vice president if asked.

Sanders dropped out earlier this month and endorsed Biden this week.

