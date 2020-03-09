Joey Logano selects Kevin Harvick for Phoenix NASCAR Cup victory

Joey Logano raved all weekend about the new “Awesome Sauce” at the Phoenix Raceway, which was the driver’s nickname for the stuff that was put on the mile oval to improve tire grip and improve the race.

Sauce did its job at an entertaining show on Sunday, as did Logano, who raced for his second NASCAR Cup Series victory in three weeks taking Kevin Harvick during a two-overtime restart.

“It was an intense last 30 minutes or hour of racing. There’s a lot going on, ”said Logano. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team. Already two victories in the books. We have to keep this thing moving. “

Also winning two weeks ago in Las Vegas for the Penske team, Logano has 25 career Cup victories. He overcame several difficult moments, including a pit-road penalty for an uncontrolled tire and a broken jack during another stop.

WHO WON THE MOST NASCAR CUP RACES AT PHOENIX RACEWAY?

A late warning sparked the two-round extension shootout with Logano, Harvick and Kyle Busch all in a decent position to win. Logano restarted well at the mile oval and managed to repel Harvick. Busch was third, Kyle Larson was fourth and Clint Bowyer was fifth.

“Really cool to be able to run clean and hard is a lot of fun,” said Logano. “Kevin is one of the best racers who has all tied up a racing car and a stock car in particular. It’s a Hall of Famer, to say the least. When you line up against him at the end of the race, you will know it will be a hell of a battle. “

Poles Chase Elliott and Harvick dominated the first half of the race, but Elliott had to stop with the green flag due to a loose front tire and fell one lap behind the leaders. He finally got a free pass to come back in the first round and finished seventh.

In addition to the improved track surface, the Phoenix race was the first in the new NASCAR short track rules package, which included a much smaller rear spoiler. The hope was that all the changes would bring more passing and excitement during the race.

The adjustments seemed to have the desired effect. There were 20 lead changes and lots of passes and returns in the peloton. Phoenix is ​​also the site of the Cup Series championship in November.

“Hats off to NASCAR for collaborating with the teams, the track and organizing a much better race than what we saw here last year,” said Logano.

Elliott started on pole while Harvick – who won nine times in Phoenix – was also in the front row. Elliott led the first 61 laps of the race before Harvick beat him on the pit lane after the first warning.

Harvick earned his fourth top 10 in four races, but was disappointed that he couldn’t get past Logano at the end.

“Joey was just good enough to do a few laps there and get to where I needed to be on the right track,” said Harvick.

Cole Custer was the highest ranked rookie in ninth place.

POOR CHANCE FOR BLANEY

A first wreck involved three of the first, including Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney. Hamlin’s Toyota made contact with the left rear of Keselowski’s Ford as they fought for position after a restart. The collision left Blaney nowhere to go and the three ended up with at least minor damage after slipping into the wall. Keselowski and Hamlin were able to stay in the race, but Blaney’s car was too badly damaged to continue.

Keselowski was able to recover and eventually led 82 laps before settling for 11th place.

Hamlin won the Daytona 500 three weeks ago and also won at Phoenix in November, but finished 20th on Sunday. It was a bit of bad luck for Blaney, who was the upcoming Cup points leader in the race and accepted a multi-year extension with the Penske team on Friday. He finished 37th.

“It stinks of retiring early like that, but it’s only part of it,” said Blaney.

Blaney fell to sixth place in the general classification after the race. Harvick is the new leader with Logano in second position.

TRUEX STARTS FROM THE BACK

Martin Truex Jr. had to start from the back of the 38-car peloton due to an engine change before Sunday’s race. He first qualified 12th. John Hunter Nemechek also had to fall to the bottom due to a change of radiator. He qualified 26th.

Truex was able to recover quickly and was among the leaders – even leading 11 laps – until it hit the wall when it was in heavy traffic during a restart at the end of the race. He finished 32nd.

NEXT

The Cup series heads for cross-country to Atlanta Motor Speedway. Keselowski has won two of the last three races in Atlanta, including last year.