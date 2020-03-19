John Cornyn attributes the virus to China: “Culture where people eat bats, snakes and dogs”

Senator John Cornyn was criticized on Wednesday for comments that some perceived as racist when he blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a “culture where people eat bats and snakes and dogs and things like that.”

“China is to blame,” the Republican of Texas told reporters. “Because the culture where people eat bats and snakes and dogs and things like that.”

The coronavirus has its origins in bats, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Many infected patients in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the pandemic, were linked to a seafood and live animal market in the city, the CDC said.

However, there is no evidence that the consumption of these animals created the virus.

Cornyn has also linked China to the swine flu, SARS and MERS pandemics.

“These viruses are transmitted from animals to people and that is why China has been behind many of these viruses like SARS, like MERS, swine flu, and now coronavirus, so I think “They have a fundamental problem,” he said.

MERS was first detected in Saudi Arabia in 2012 and SARS was first reported in China in 2002. The swine flu was first detected in the United States.

Cornyn’s remarks came hours after President Trump double on the labeling of COVID-19 as “China virus”. He has dismissed accusations that etiquette is fueling hostility toward Asian Americans.

“No, not at all,” Trump said at a press conference on Wednesday. “I think they would probably agree with that, 100%. It comes from China. “

The Chinese government and some Democrats tried to pressure Trump to stop using the term, saying he stigmatizes China and its people. the World Health Organization urged governments and the media not to forget the names of infectious diseases so as not to stigmatize certain communities.

Cornyn said he disagreed with those who argue that Trump’s comments were racist.

“I don’t object to the geographic identification of where it comes from,” said Cornyn. “We are not talking about Asians. We are talking about China, where these viruses originate and who created this pandemic.”