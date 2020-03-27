John Kerry Calls Representative Massie A “Gaping Hole” For Objections To A Coronavirus Package

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry criticized GOP representative Thomas Massie on Friday in colorful terms over his possible attempt to delay voting on the coronavirus Recovery plan, saying that he “tested positive to be a hole”. “

The House is expected to vote as of Friday on the over $ 2 trillion package, and it is expected to largely pass with the support of both parties despite Massie’s objections.

“Latest News: Congressman Massie Tested positive to be a hole. He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity ”, Kerry tweeted. “It has given new meaning to the term # M-sshole.”

Kerry added: “Finally, something the President and I can agree on!”

Kerry’s tweet came in response to President Trump also slamming Massie, R-Ky., Saying he should be kicked out of the GOP.

“It looks like a third student named @RepThomasMassie, a congressman, unfortunately, from a very large state in Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants publicity, “Trump tweeted Friday morning.

The House originally planned to adopt the coronavirus recovery plan by unanimous consent or voice vote with a small team of legislators present to minimize the risk of the spread of coronavirus among its members. The body, under its rules, can adopt a law by unanimous consent – without any representative of the chamber opposing it – or by a voice vote – an exercise in which those for and against a bill shout yes or no, and the stronger side wins.

But either method can be stopped by a “point of order” from a member who may claim a lack of quorum, which means that less than half of the total members of the House are present in bedroom. At this point, a total of at least 216 members would be required to have a recorded vote.

Massie told House leaders, despite significant efforts from the Republican leadership, that he could force a recorded vote by suggesting the absence of a quorum. House leadership is also concerned that a handful of other members – Republicans and Democrats – may consider taking the same step.

Massie noted Thursday evening that the coronavirus bill, with about $ 2 trillion in new spending and $ 4 trillion in stimulus through monetary policy from the US Treasury and the Federal Reserve, was ” $ 60,000 per family of new national debt and a devaluation of the dollar in this stimulus. “

He also said in an interview with 55 KRC radio on Thursday morning that he wanted to follow the letter of the Constitution rather than a workaround in the House rules.

“I’m really struggling with that. Because they say it’s difficult to travel, yadda yadda yadda,” said Massie. “Well, last night, 96 out of 100 senators voted. All we would need is 218 out of 435 to vote,” he added, pointing to a section of Article I of the Constitution. American which states “a majority of each”. [body of the legislature] constitutes a quorum for doing business. “

Massie’s potential move forced House members to return to D.C. in time for a vote on Friday. The recorded vote may, however, be postponed until Saturday, if the Chamber fails to reach a quorum and it is requested.

