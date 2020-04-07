John Lewis endorses Biden: “He will lead our country to a better place”

Resp. Democratic John lewis, Georgia’s civil rights icon, endorsed the former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, becoming the last prominent black legislator to support the candidacy of the leading Democrat.

“He is a friend, a good friend, he is a man of courage, a man of faith, he will be a great president, he will lead our country to a better place,” said Lewis.

Despite fight stage 4 pancreatic cancerLewis said he would “work hard” to campaign for Biden, although the coronavirus pandemic had disrupted the presidential election.

Lewis walked with Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965 in Selma, Alberta, and was a outspoken critic of President Trump. His approval showcases Biden’s strength among older black voters, a prominent coalition that helped him secure a delegate lead over his rival, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders. The Georgian MP recognized, however, that he also had to convince young black voters, telling them to “go out and vote, as we have never voted before”.

“People have died for the right to vote. I would tell young people the story of Selma, Montgomery and Mississippi. If we don’t vote, we don’t count, ”said Lewis.

Biden called Lewis one of his “heroes,” saying in an interview with Craig Melvin of NBC News: “The fact that he would approve of me … makes me even more certain that I should do what I do. I ‘I am a very great admirer of John Lewis. He is a man of great integrity. “

Presidential hope is already turning to general elections. He said during a virtual fundraiser on Friday evening that he was continuing his search for a running mate, even going so far as to contact former President Barack Obama and Sanders to discuss his search. Lewis supported the idea of ​​choosing a “woman of color”.

“It would be nice to have a woman of color. It would be nice to have a woman who looks like the rest of America… I think it’s high time to make the White House look like all of America, ”said Lewis.

Lewis’ approval comes while Wisconsin is in primary school. Several states delayed elections due to the coronavirus epidemic. Georgia postponed its primary to May 19. However, Lewis stressed the importance of the vote.

“I wonder if we can have free and clean elections. I just hope that despite all that is going on, I know that people are not afraid to come forward and vote, “said Lewis.