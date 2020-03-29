John Prine, 73, hospitalized in critical condition with symptoms of coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

John Prine is another star who fell ill in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic after “indeterminate” test results.

The 73-year-old singer-songwriter was taken to hospital on Thursday after experiencing symptoms of the virus, according to a family statement on Twitter.

“After a sudden onset of symptoms of Covid-19, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26),” the statement said. “He was intubated on Saturday evening and continued to receive medical treatment, but his situation is critical.”

Prine is a Grammy-winning folk-country musician, often described as one of the most important songwriters of his generation. He was diagnosed twice with cancer and then beaten.

“This is difficult news to share,” the statement said. “But many of you have loved John and supported him over the years, we wanted to let you know and give you the opportunity to pass on more of this love and support now.”

The message concluded: “And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

Prine’s wife Fiona had previously announced that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an Instagram video, she shared her diagnosis, noting that she had “some of the typical symptoms.”

According to Fiona, the Prine test came back “indeterminate” after being tested positive a few weeks ago.