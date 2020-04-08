John Prine died at 73 from complications from coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

John Prine, one of the most influential folk and country music artists, died at 73 from a battle with coronavirus, Told his family to the Associated Press and other media.

His family announced his death from complications from the coronavirus. He died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., Where he had been hospitalized last month.

On March 29, Prine’s family shared that the star was seriously ill and had been placed on a ventilator while she was being treated for COVID-19 symptoms.

A message posted on Prine’s Twitter page said the singer “Angel from Montgomery” had been hospitalized since March 26 and that his condition had worsened on March 28.

“This is difficult news for us to share,” said Prine’s family. “But many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know and give you the opportunity to pass on more of this love and support now.” And know that we love you and that John loves you. “

Prine’s wife and manager, Fiona Whelan Prine, said earlier in March that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. She said the couple were in quarantine and isolated from each other.

Prine had already fought cancer twice. Most recently, he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2013 and part of a lung was removed. The surgeries affected his voice, but Prine continued to make music and tour. Before the virus started, Prine had performances planned for May and a summer tour planned.

The Illinois-born Grammy winner was a 23-year-old postman when he played at Chicago folk club The Fifth Peg when young reporter Roger Ebert stopped for a set. Ebert then wrote a dazzling revelation for the Chicago Sun-Times, which launched Prine’s musical career.

Prine previously sang her original songs every Thursday evening for about two months. The first three songs that Prine ever played on stage were “Sam Stone”, “Hello in There” and “Paradise”.

“I sang these three songs and people sat there and looked at me,” Prine recalls one day. “I thought, ‘Wow, these are really bad. They wouldn’t even applaud. »»

Kris Kristofferson not only became one of Prine’s first fans, but the two artists have developed a decades-long friendship and touring collaboration over the years.

According to the official Prine website, his songs would eventually be recorded by other personalities, including Johnny Cash (“Sam Stone”), Bette Midler (“Hello in There”) and Bonnie Raitt (“Angel from Montgomery”). He is also an uncredited co-author of “You Never Even Call Me by My Name” and his songs have been cut by country stars like Zac Brown Band (“All the Best”), Miranda Lambert (“It’s like that the world turns “) And George Strait (” I just want to dance with you “).

Prine won her first Grammy for the 1991 album, “The Missing Years”. He joined the Nashville Hall of Fame in 2003. In addition, the Grammy Hall of Fame inducted his eponymous debut album in 1971 in 2014. Then, two years later, he accepted the PEN New England Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence award Award.

When Prine turned 70, he was named artist of the year by the Americanana Music Association in 2017. His latest album, “The Tree of Forgiveness”, was released in 2018.

“I kept saying that when I made this album it would be my last,” said Prine, as noted on her website. “But if things are going really well with that, I don’t see why I wouldn’t do anything else.”

Prine is survived by her wife, Fiona Whelan, and their two sons Tommy and Jack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report