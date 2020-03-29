Johns Hopkins Doctor Identifies “5 Major Conditions” To Relax Social Distance

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Dr. Thomas Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, warned that the WE. is “always at the beginning” of the coronavirus epidemic and describes five conditions that must be met before the country can think about easing social distancing practices.

Inglesby noted that much of the necessary information remains unknown, making it “difficult to predict” a date for it, but stressed the need for more resources for health professionals and signs of fewer cases in at least part of the country if necessary. factors before life returns to normal.

TRUMP SAYS QUARANTINE OF CORONAVIRUS ON NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, CONNECTICUT NOT NECESSARY, CDC ISSUES A 14 DAY “TRAVEL ADVISORY”

“When we see a state or region having numbers that decrease over time, and when we have diagnostics in place, and when we have masks available for all of our life-threatening doctors and nurses to take care of sick patients and hospitals are well prepared, and when we can set up our public health systems to start looking for or identifying individuals and start tracing their contacts, as they do in Asia — I think these five main conditions — so I think now is the time to start thinking about how we might experience reducing social distance, maybe one step at a time. “

Based on what has happened elsewhere, Inglesby said that the United States could better understand the situation in two weeks.

“At that point, I think we could start looking for the conditions that would allow us to start reducing our social distancing, but not before.

Although more information may be available by then, however, Inglesby has heightened the need for social distancing, as he believes the epidemic is still in its infancy.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“I think we are unfortunately still at the beginning of this epidemic and we must expect it to continue for some time and really focus on social distancing as one of our main interventions to try to slow it down”, did he declare.

Inglesby disagreed with President Trump’s suggestion that parts of the country that have not been hit as hard should start to resume normal life soon.

“At this point we are seeing a steady increase in numbers across the country – there is not really a place in the country where we are seeing a decrease in numbers. And we would not expect to have had enough time for social distancing to change the numbers. So I don’t think we’ve had enough time for these measures to take full effect. “

The president said that in some areas people could go to work as long as they take social precautions and remain vigilant about hygiene. When asked if it could be effective, Inglesby said Italy was proving why it wouldn’t work.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“I don’t think so,” he said. “I think we have seen in Italy, for example, which is several weeks ahead of the United States in terms of the epidemic, that even with very serious, very aggressive social distancing measures where people have been kept at home, schools have been closed, everyone is recommended not to leave their homes, as this disease has continued to spread and is causing a national crisis. “

Inglesby said that when the situation improves enough, some parts of the country may reopen sooner than others.