Jonathan Taylor: 5 things to know about the NFL 2020 draft

Jonathan Taylor is a ball carrier looking to jump from college to the pros.

The NFL prospect spent three years in Wisconsin and is considered one of the best prospects for the NFL draft in 2020. Coming from Salem High School in New Jersey, Taylor was a four-star rookie by Rivals .

Here are five other things to know about Taylor.

1) HOW IS IT COMPOSED?

Jefferson is listed at 5 feet 10 inches, 226 pounds. At the NFL Combine, he had 31 1/8 inch arms and 9 1/2 inch hands. Jefferson ran a 4.39 by 40 yard dash and made a vertical jump of 36 inches.

2) LEGEND OF THE SECONDARY SCHOOL

Taylor, who was part of New Jersey’s All-State First Team as an elder, finished with 4,642 rushing yards and 51 total touchdowns during his four years at Salem.

He set the state’s single season record with 2,815 yards on the ground as an elder, and broke the unique season record of 2,510 meters in southern Jersey previously held by Corey Clement, who also played for Wisconsin. Taylor has added 35 touchdowns in his last year.

3) BADGER UP

Taylor became the seventh player in college football history to walk 6,000 meters and was the first player to do so in just three seasons. He also finished No. 6 all-time among ground racing players (6,174 yards) and No. 2 all-time among Big Ten players.

4) UNANIMOUS SELECTION

Winner of the Doak Walker Award twice in 2018 and 2019, Taylor was twice a member of the first All-American team in the two seasons. Taylor is the first player in the history of the program to finish in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy by voting three times.

5) WHERE DO THE EXPERTS BELIEVE

Taylor is expected to be one of the first running backs removed from the grid in the 2020 NFL draft.

At first, experts think it will be taken at the start of the second round, and there are many intriguing options. The Los Angeles Chargers make their first second-round selection in 37th place. With the departure of ball carrier Melvin Gordon, also a Wisconsin veteran, the only option they have in this position is Austin Ekeler, and frankly, he is not a ball carrier at all levels.

Taylor would integrate well with the Chargers and their army of arms.