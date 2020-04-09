Journalist’s notebook: As Congress thinks about stimulating coronaviruses, prepare for “phases”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The House and Senate had not even completed approval for the third phase of the coronavirus legislative response late last month when legislators started rushing for a phase four bill.

The components of phase four are to be guessed. It is likely to reach $ 2 trillion or more, with more money to help health care providers, as well as money for testing, treatment and care. Democrats could insist on postal voting arrangements for the November elections.

This came on the heels of Tuesday’s Wisconsin Petri dish primary. There has been chatter about infrastructure – maybe even $ 1-2 trillion by itself. But the infrastructure will likely have to wait for the phase six or seven bill.

You heard right. Phase six or seven. Imagine the cost of it all.

President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Said members will meet and vote on another measure of coronavirus before the end of the month.

So what is likely to end in the phase four bill? It’s hard to say. And, in order to understand what is needed in phase four, observe the political struggle with the coronavirus phase 3.5 package.

What?

Congress allocated $ 350 billion for small business loans as of phase three in late March. But Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin came to lawmakers begging for a quick brew of an additional $ 251 billion for small businesses. The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Said the Senate would seek to advance this plan by unanimous consent during a brief session on Thursday. This meant that McConnell would carry the extra funding to the finish line with a skeleton team on board – as long as there were no objections.

But Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, Leader of Minorities in the Senate, DN.Y., called for a way to direct about half of that money to “community financial institutions that serve farmers, families, women, minority and veteran small businesses, and organizations non-profit in rural, tribal, suburban and urban areas. in our country, and improvements to ensure that all eligible small businesses can access this essential finance and not be turned down by the banks. They also called for more funding for health care, emergency food aid and assistance to states to cope with the crisis.

Just a few days ago, McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, Leader of the Parliamentary Minority, R-Calif., Said lawmakers should wait to see how phase three went, then develop another package. But it has become clear that at least the small business component needs to be strengthened.

“It quickly becomes clear that Congress will have to provide more funding or this crucial program could dry up,” said McConnell. “It can’t happen. Almost 10 million Americans have applied for unemployment in the past two weeks alone. It is already a record tragedy and every day counts. “

Certainly Pelosi and Schumer wanted the items they wanted. But the policy is to project an image and consolidate the base. Even in the days of the coronavirus, congressional leaders often made public statements to the media to assure members of the base that they were not yielding or abandoning the farm. Even if these were the demands of the Democrats now, they may not get them immediately because the crisis has been so severe. But, they could draw the promise that if these issues are not addressed in the Phase 3.5 bill, they will be there as far as Phase Four or Five.

This is how the game plays out.

Pelosi said the House would return to Washington, in one form or another, to approve phase four legislation. However, from an operational standpoint, concerns remain about social distancing and whether it is in the interest of the health of the nation to bring hundreds of lawmakers back to Capitol Hill to vote. And that is precisely the reason why the House, or the Senate, may have to wait to meet in droves – until the next measure is completely ready and there is almost universal membership. They wouldn’t want to pull the trigger prematurely.

And, if there was such a significant challenge to the implementation of the draft “3.5” bill, then one could only imagine what it would take to forge an agreement on phase four.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus task force said a few days ago that “the virus is chronological.” To paraphrase Fauci, the same would apply to the phase four bill: consensus is the chronology.

And reaching consensus on Capitol Hill will not be easy.

“It’s still the problem,” said Frank Pallone, D-N.J., Chairman of the House Energy and Trade Committee, when asked about the next steps. “We are different ideologies and different parts of the country.”

Pallone said increasing funding for health care, payments for tests and other costs would be essential to the next big step. But, other subjects remained on the table.

“I don’t think we can delay the construction of the infrastructure for too long,” said Pallone. “We are trying to extend broadband to underserved areas so that people can get connected. Use telemedicine or children can do their classes, virtually, online.”

Representative Greg Walden, R-Ore., The Best Republican in the Energy and Trade Group, was patient, but noted that lawmakers may have to assess the problems with the third draft bill. coronavirus – and fill in the gaps with legislative grout in Bill Four. .

“We have to be a little careful here to see what works,” said Walden.

Turning to the details, Walden said he would like to see lawmakers address surprise medical billing in phase four.

“You can imagine what [a surprise bill] could look like this epidemic, “added Walden. “Now is not the time to get fucked.”

Walden would also push for provisions to help small hospitals deal with other medical problems. He worked on the radio before getting involved in politics, and said it’s a time when people need news, information and entertainment like no other. But, the Oregon Republican said newspapers have closed in his district since the pandemic, and wondered if there could be a way to help troubled media in rural areas provide information. on coronaviruses.

Representative Gerry Connolly, D-Va., Was knowledgeable about local government, as a former chairman of the Fairfax County Supervisory Board. The county had 13% of the population of Virginia with more than 1.1 million inhabitants.

“I hope that, as we move forward, we will be able to provide more assistance to the state and local governments that are bleeding in red ink right now,” said Connolly.

He regretted that legislators had not turned to the postal service as a last measure against coronaviruses.

“I think this is outrageous. The postal service serves all households. All businesses in America. It is required by law to provide universal service. And it has a workforce of 630,000 people and we take it for granted “Connolly said.” We are told to close the shutter. Yet the only thing we take for granted every day is that the mail gets delivered and they put themselves in danger of doing it. Every day, letter carriers are essential workers. ”

Fox News has learned that there have been concerns about the speed with which the Treasury Department could send direct payment checks to recipients. The Treasury said it could issue 5 million checks per week, but at this rate, people would still not receive checks until the summer. The House Ways and Means Committee is not satisfied with this schedule.

House Democrats also lobbied for mail-in ballots for the federal election this fall. We do not know if there could be a constitutional problem with this plan. Article I, section 4 of the Constitution leaves the “way” of conducting elections to the States. President Trump also opposed this provision. Democrats could opt out of mail voting now – only to demand it in a coronavirus bill later.

It is therefore difficult to determine precisely what is in the next package. Negotiations were more difficult because people cannot negotiate in the same room. Social distancing hampered the development of the phase two bill.

However, one thing is certain: legislators and the administration may have differing opinions on the composition of the next bill, but it is likely that a consensus will establish the timetable for phase four.