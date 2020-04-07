Journalist’s notebook: coronavirus beats Washington’s best pace

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Coronavirus will change the way journalists like me cover American parliament. This will certainly be the case in the short term, potentially in the future.

There is a reason why the coverage of Congress has been the best reporting, not only in Washington, but in all of journalism.

At the White House, journalists and producers were crushed in a cabin slightly larger than an elevator shaft in the basement – next to three colleagues. Journalists are reportedly yelling questions to the president on the blades of the helicopter. They would wait for a press conference in the briefing room – and may or may not be called. Or, there may not be a press conference at all, for months and months.

TV journalists did their stand-up outside on “Pebble Beach”, the White House projecting one of the best scenery in the world. But, they may have to walk painfully in a March gale. Or regroup. It could be 15 degrees and it snows in mid-December.

And, all these presidential trips to Brazil, Ireland and Australia…

Well, a “wrangler” (that’s the official term, and that says it all) would bring together the White House press corps into and out of palaces and Parliament buildings. The reporters were reporting live at 2 a.m. from the balcony of a hotel room – because that’s when the news came back to the United States.

There are newsrooms in the Pentagon and in the State Departments, offices and individual booths scattered around. There are briefing facilities for press conferences. However, access was not as wide.

At the Supreme Court, a judge may grant an interview from time to time in the lawyers’ lounge. Accredited journalists could attend the pleadings. Then they waited in the press room or in the High Court when the judges issued opinions.

But reporting is a completely different business on Capitol Hill.

Congress accredited journalists have pretty much the freedom of the whole complex. Scribes should not just sit in the press gallery overlooking the chambers of the House and the Senate. Journalists don’t just restrict access to press conferences at the House Radio / TV Gallery Studio or at the microphone stand near the Senate Chamber in the Ohio Clock Corridor. Hearings are fine, but it is this informal conversation with a member, leaning on the platform before the hearing begins, that would provide meat and context for the proceedings.

Journalists were able to roam the halls of the Capitol, chat with a member of Parliament in the footsteps of the House after a vote, perhaps with a lawmaker having his hair cut in the Senate barber shop.

The camera interviews with members of Congress in the Cannon Rotunda are very good. But what really helped a reporter was to forge a relationship with a member or assistant for informal conversations. This is how the sausage is made. Such confident conversations contributed to the depth and breadth of the stories – not to mention the context. A journalist can have an idea of ​​the members who are struggling with a particular amendment vote, or find out who comes to inform senators of the administration.

And, sometimes, it just helps to look.

Perhaps the most important tool of a Congress reporter: the power of observation. To paraphrase Casey Stengel, “you can see a lot by looking at it.”

Aside from brief pro forma sessions with a skeleton team, the Senate has not met for nearly two weeks. The House has not met in large numbers since it approved the last Coronavirus bill a week and a half ago. The members are not there. Many are unlikely to return until it is time to vote on the next coronavirus measure.

And, this cycle can continue for months. Most of the assistants did telework. The committees are not hearing any time soon. A memo from Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving told members and staff “to stay at home and telecommute whenever possible”. In order to limit the number of people in the Capitol complex, Superintendent of Residential Buildings Joe Campbell recently reduced the on-call staff. They closed dozens of toilets and asked those who use the offices to leave garbage cans in the hall.

I did most of my snapshots live from places on the Capitol’s eastern front as Congress wrestled with the latest coronavirus bill. It was an effort at social distance. Frankly, social distancing did not mix well with reports on leather shoes – for example, after a talkative senator through the subway tunnel to the Senate office building in Dirksen. Social distancing is not ideal for taking nuances – such as when a legislator hesitates or seeks an answer when a journalist asks a difficult question.

Instead, few Congressional journalists have been near the Capitol at this time. Many report from their homes in jerry-rigged studios in their mudrooms, kitchens and garages. They traded the prototype Capitol Hill uniform for something that looks like the wardrobe of Angus Young from AC / DC: a sports coat and tie on the top half, sports shorts and shoes tennis court on the bottom.

I spent part of the afternoon last week organizing my own home studio. For a bookshelf backdrop, I swapped titles from my wife’s collection, like “The Girl in Hyacinth Blue”. Now on the shelf is a 1998 “Politics in America”, a battered volume of “Deschler’s Procedure in the US House of Representatives” and a copy of “Congress and its Members”. All are displayed alongside a Lego model from the United States Capitol.

But there is no substitute for going to Capitol Hill, observing, digesting, documenting.

A few years ago, a news director at a northeastern public radio station told me that his station “covered” Congress. Sure. They have had their House members and senators from time to time for interviews. But, the station was not really “on the ground” at the Capitol, observing the intricacies. They could not detect the shaded responses. Listeners may have heard some of the Liberal members of their delegation speak out against the ideology of the House Freedom Caucus, but they never saw these same members party with the Conservatives on Capitol Hill after hours.

So now Congress reporters have conducted Skype interviews at the whim of communications directors who return their calls. Journalists cannot just waltz someone while walking on Independence Avenue.

Information is more difficult to detach. The subterfuges are amplified.

And, the coronavirus makes congressional coverage much like the other Washington beats.