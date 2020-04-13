Journalist’s notebook: how Congress could proceed in the “after coronavirus” era

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Let’s face it: almost every piece of legislation emerging from Capitol Hill over the next year will treat the coronavirus in one form or another.

Key congressional leaders worked hard behind the scenes to develop a “3.5” phase measure. Senate Democrats blocked a GOP proposal to boost small business aid by $ 250 billion late last week. Majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Then stifled a proposal from the Senses. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both Democrats from Maryland, send some of the money to hospitals and ensure that underserved communities have access to capital during the crisis.

The Democrats argued that the impasse naturally helped relaunch the fourth phase of the talks. President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., And chairman of the transportation committee Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., Spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Leader of minorities in the Senate Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Also put the horn with Mnuchin. The Republicans argued that things hadn’t progressed at all and that the fund in question was bleeding dry.

It is not clear when Congress will deal with Bill 3.5 or the fourth bill. But the measures and proposals will soon begin to line up like the planes at O’Hare Airport … when the planes were lining up at O’Hare.

Pelosi pushed for “mail-in voting” provisions. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus said they wanted to see why the coronavirus appeared to be hurting minority communities disproportionately. They wondered if some low-income Americans had underlying health problems that the coronavirus made worse because they didn’t have access to care. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Said he wanted to pay many workers 80 percent of their net wages while they were away.

The ideas are legion. The leaders of Congress will not put them all together in one bill – or even the next three or four. But, here are some things that lawmakers will likely need to factor into legislation over the next few months as the nation battles coronavirus and prepares for recovery.

How does it end?

Back in the VCR era, I used to record sporting events when I worked or went out to dinner or an event. I came home and always watched the end of the game first, just to see what to expect.

We do not have the luxury of seeing how this crisis ends. There is no manual on how to “reopen society” and continue to respond to persistent health problems.

Many Americans are probably anxious to go to restaurants, plays, and sporting events again – provided such options even exist. Part of it is economical. The other part is motivated by health.

The other group of people may refuse to venture out – or do so on a limited basis – until there is a vaccine. State and local governments will play an important role in deciding what is safe and what is not. But, it is likely that Congress and the Trump administration will have to work together to determine a set of guidelines, balancing both the economy and health. Otherwise, it will be a freedom for all, and the Americans will be at the throat of each other.

The real “stimulus”

“Wait,” you say to yourself. “I thought the other coronavirus bills were stimulus packages.”

Not really.

To be fair, the measures in phases two and three, totaling somewhere in the neighborhood of $ 2.5 trillion, were anything but stimulus packages. Let’s call this legislation what it really was: bills that simply “save the American way of life with a fortune, avoid absolute poverty, starvation, preserve life, allow people to keep at least roofs above their heads, to curb fear, reduce panic and avoid mass pandemonium. “

No one in the administration or on Capitol Hill would describe the bills that way, but that is what they were. Never before has Congress had to pass such a set of bills with such serious consequences if they fail.

A “stimulus” is an effort to give a boost to the economy. Congress approved a stimulus package under then President Obama in early 2009 to help the nation recover from the economic collapse of 2008. The coronavirus bills seven, eight or nine could very well be considered a real “Stimulus”, once everyone can step back and review the desolation of the carnage.

Solving the problem of “travel”

H.G. Wells wrote “War of the Worlds” in 1898. After an alien invasion of Earth, the “Martians” mysteriously began to die. “The germs of disease have wreaked havoc on humanity since the beginning of things – on our prehuman ancestors since the beginning of life.”

Wells added that over time, people “have developed resilient power.” He claimed that “there are no bacteria on Mars”. Therefore, as soon as the Martians appeared on Earth, they were condemned. The land was foreign turf. Martians have never had time to develop resistance to viruses, germs and bacteria compared to humans. Thus, the intruders fell ill.

History books are full of stories of explorers – from Christopher Columbus to the present – who came to North America to suffer from malaria, smallpox “fever” or a host of other illnesses. And, it was reciprocal. Europeans have exposed Native Americans to a number of diseases, almost wiping out certain tribes and bands. North America was the “New World” for Europeans. Their bodies have never had the opportunity to develop immunity against microbes and germs on this side of the Atlantic. The disease was rife.

Air travel has developed in such a way that anyone in the United States can hop on a plane and be in Toronto or Montreal in a few hours or less, London or Pairs in six or seven, Tokyo in 14 or 15. Yet, there has been no consideration of thoroughly investigating health records – or even just taking temperatures at the door – to determine if someone is healthy enough to travel to stranger, lest he carry a deadly pathogen.

Certainly, many governments have demanded that travelers get vaccinated and get vaccinated when they go to certain places. The State Department has even issued travel advisories regarding specific health issues in a given region. But, one could imagine that Congress dictates a new set of protocols “AC” – After the coronavirus.

Who knows how long it will take to travel by plane once the coronavirus is gone. But it is likely that Congress and other legislative bodies around the world will have to develop systems to “certify” the health of travelers. They will not limit this to the coronavirus, perhaps, but to the next super virus which could destroy the economies again.

Things haven’t changed much since the time of Columbus – or since H.G. Wells put the pen on paper. The displacement of living things from one ecosystem to another posed the same problems. It doesn’t matter if they sail on the Santa Maria, fly on a commercial jet or fly in a spaceship, H.G. Wells style. Viruses and diseases have traveled first class.

This is just an overview of some of the issues that Congress and the administration need to consider, AC. It is doubtful whether policy makers will address these considerations in the next Coronavirus bill or even after. But; let’s face it. Variations in these policies will likely appear in the coming months to a year.