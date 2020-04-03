Journalist’s notebook: potential challenges of Congress with virtual voting in a coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Why can’t they just vote at home?

You will be hearing this question a lot in the coming weeks, Coronavirus pandemic deepens. the House and Senate are already grappling with the next phase of the legislative response to coronaviruses.

Work is going on behind the scenes. House tenant Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Wants to address pensions in the next bill. There are concerns about the viability of the US postal service. President Trump is pushing $ 2 trillion into infrastructure. The majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., And the minority in the House, Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Preach patience. They want to assess where the nation is and address potential weaknesses in the phase three coronavirus law.

But lawmakers will have to return to Capitol Hill to negotiate and vote on the next bill. To say nothing about the bill after that. And the bill after that. And the bill after that.

Pelosi Ordered House Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern, D-Mass., To Write A Draft Report On Possible Alternatives To Calling Legislators To Vote In Person – Because The Risk Of Person-To-Person Contact poses a serious threat.

“We need to find ways to respond quickly to the massive problems we face – which may mean taking personal risks,” said a draft report. “But we have to do it in a thoughtful way. Above all, we must act to keep public safety first, while preserving the integrity of the institution so that we can continue to respond to this crisis. “

The layman may simply ask why Congress simply cannot meet on Zoom. After all, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performed a teleconcert of the closing moments of Gustav Mahler’s third symphony. A high school choir sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by videoconference.

But it doesn’t quite work that way in Congress.

There are monumental constitutional, parliamentary and procedural hurdles that the House and the Senate should consider in implementing any type of remote voting. And Congress would like to reserve the concept of remote voting for the very type of scenario the globe is facing today. A pandemic is one. Another could be nuclear war.

Despite ordering a remote voting report, Pelosi seems cool about the concept of a Virtual Congress.

“Let’s not waste time on something that is not going to happen,” she said Pelosi this week. “There is no way to get into remote voting without serious conversations in the House and without changing the rules.”

In fact, Fox News learns that part of the reason why Pelosi ordered the report was not so much to explore alternatives to in-person convergence – but to demonstrate the colossal commitment to setting up a e-Congress.

One thing is clear: the House and the Senate simply cannot put it together in a few weeks.

Minority Senate whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., And Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, have both devised a plan that would allow remote voting in the Senate for one month at a time in an emergency. So far, Durbin and Portman’s calls have fallen on deaf ears. In the House, Pelosi at least requested the study. But it’s not as if the House is close to MPs speaking from the chamber well, resembling a hologram of Princess Leia in Star Wars.

Article I, section 5 of the Constitution grants the Chamber and the Senate the power to “determine the regulation of its work”. So one agency could implement some sort of virtual construction of Congress in times of crisis – and the other could not.

The congress will not become the matrix (the Congrix?) Anytime soon. Writing terabytes of code will not suddenly become more important than writing the text of the bill through the Office of Legislative Counsel. Pelosi will not exchange his title of “President of the Chamber” for “Super Administrator”.

There is no precedent for the House to deploy any kind of “remote voting” scheme. This includes voting in the House by any other means during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. The House can currently approve resolutions, amendments and bills by voice vote and unanimous consent. These methods do not require a roll-call vote where the 435 members (currently 429) must screen in the room. But Article I, section 5 of the Constitution also requires that the House and the Senate have a quorum to conduct their business. A quorum is at least half of the current members in the same room at the same time.

This is usually not a problem unless someone makes it a problem, ala Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Last week. House Rule XX currently includes provisions to reduce the size of a quorum due to a catastrophic event. But this provision also requires that the House also declare a certain number of vacancies.

One idea discussed in the House report is the concept of “pair” voting. House rules currently prohibit the practice. This is where members on opposite sides of an issue agree not to vote. Thus, their votes are “matched”. Members of the House used to combine their votes when traveling to Washington was difficult in the 19th century. Remember that Senators Steve Daines, R-Mont., And Lisa Murkowski, R-Ark., “Matched” their votes on confirmation from Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. Daines had to miss the vote due to the death of his daughter. wedding. Murkowski opposed Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Daines was for Kavanaugh. But to compensate for the absence of Daines, Murkowski “associated” with his colleague from Montana and voted “present”.

The House authorizes proxy voting in committee. When there is a vote on an amendment, committee rooms are often heard echoing with various members yelling “yes by proxy” when their colleagues are not there. The House report notes that the institution could come forward for a court challenge if it approves a bill that becomes law that was passed through a proxy voting formula.

Finally, there is the “cyber-congress” option. This is where legislators vote remotely, via a super encrypted system that includes several levels of authentication. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Has lobbied for remote voting since arriving on Capitol Hill in 2013. The House report notes that the current electronic voting system took three years between authorization and implementation work in the 1970s. Legislators pushed in 1886 to launch electronic voting in the House. Thomas Edison even patented an electronic voting device in 1869. But Congress rejected it.

The report argues that decentralized voting “raises serious concerns for another person accessing and voting on a member’s system, including” deepfakes “in a video system.” The report says that a future remote system could include biometric authentication. But “this technology would take time to set up.”

The House is also concerned about the design of a new system in the midst of a global pandemic. It is feared that implementing a new regime now is at best a slapdash – and could be the second coming of the application used for the Iowa Democratic Caucus.

But constitutional concerns could trump cyber.

Article I of the Constitution is dotted with terms on “to assemble” and “to assemble” and “to assist”. Is it constitutionally even practical for the House and the Senate to vote virtually? What if one organization adopts a remote system and the other does not? Would the other institution recognize the validity of such a vote?

These are questions that Congress will likely address once the pandemic is over. Congress has implemented a number of provisions for “continuity of government” after September 11. Legislators will likely follow suit once the scourge of coronaviruses has subsided.

But here’s the difference: Congress applied these provisions after September 11. The attack was over.

The coronavirus is not.

Here, Congress must legislate and possibly pass several massive bills to preserve the very viability of the Republic – in the midst of one of the most significant challenges facing the United States.

This may seem perverse at a time of social distancing. But perhaps the only option for members of the House and the Senate is to risk their own health – and that of others – and vote in person on Capitol Hill.