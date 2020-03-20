Journalist’s notebook: The Capitol Hill sun does not hide the pain as the coronavirus spreads

It was a cruel mirage.

The midday sun burned the cold of the March morning. Foreshadowed gray-iron clouds vanished. A low sun eventually makes its way through the sheath, teasing a powder blue sky. The dome of the United States Capitol exploded in the air. An American flag fluttering in the east wind. The temperature plunged into the low sixties. It was a reminder that spring was only a few days away.

The panorama was almost perfect.

But it was not an honest picture.

It was a deceptive scene, a trick. The one who hid misery and pain at the microbial level. A cloak enveloping the economic chaos and the human catastrophe inflicted by the coronavirus.

It was no ordinary sun shining on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

It was a September 11 sun.

We have already seen this sun in Washington, DC in New York. In Shanksville, Pa.

September 11, 2001 was a bright day in the eastern United States, when the World Trade Center towers burned down and the Pentagon erected a soot tower, that same bright sun was laughing at us. The firefighters who ran to extinguish the flames to perish in a blaze. Military pilots who were considering a suicide mission. They discussed the ramming of their jet fighters on the rogue commercial plane to Washington. The people who rushed from the Capitol, losing heels and littering briefcases along the Eastern Front, sprinting for their lives.

This sun was a fraud on Tuesday. An impostor, perhaps hiding weeks and months of social upheaval that could resonate for a generation.

The information gets darker every day. Market tanks. Cases are mounting. Businesses are destroying jobs. There is no sport. No bars. No theater. No concerts. It doesn’t take much imagination to imagine a dystopian world resembling the album cover of practically all the heavy metal bands of the 1980s.

I saw the sun on Tuesday because I was not in the United States Capitol much that day. Or Wednesday, by the way. On a normal day when Congress is in session, I can be inside the Capitol complex for 10 to 12 hours at a time. During President Trump’s impeachment trial – which I’m pretty sure happened when he landed on the moon – I may have arrived at Capitol Hill just at daybreak. As the trial drifted deep into the night, I would not feel any fresh air until close to midnight after doing a live report or two after the session ended.

But now we have to engage in “social distancing”.

The United States Capitol complex is currently vacant. The rotunda is empty and hollow. It sounds like a mausoleum. The paintings of George Washington and Hernando De Soto look at each other.

Here’s who is at the U.S. Capitol every day:

United States Capitol Police officers. Guard staff. Maintenance team. Part of the “institutional” staff.

Most House and Senate aides have been teleworking for a while now. While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Negotiated the “Phase 2” coronavirus package with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Republicans of Congress last week, only a handful of lawmakers was near the Capitol. They kept their distance. Most lawmakers did not arrive until after midnight early Saturday to vote on the bill. The roll-call ended at 12.51 p.m.

But who has been waiting outside Pelosi’s office all day and overnight? A cadre of journalists. Capitol’s press corps numbers are much lower than usual at the moment. But the journalists are far more numerous than the assistants and certainly the senators who walk periodically.

Mnuchin huddled with a group of Republican senators in the Mike Mansfield Capitol room Monday night to discuss next legislative steps. Senator Mike Braun, R-Ind., Left the meeting in the Ohio Clock Corridor. The journalists were torn apart. They had to speak to Braun to get a reading – but also keep their distance. The journalists lay down, shouting questions at Braun several meters away. When someone asked the Indiana Republican to speak, Braun instinctively approached the journalists. Someone gently urged the honorable senator not to approach, but to speak a little louder.

The Senate Republicans finally stopped sticking together for their regular conclaves in the Mansfield Hall of the Capitol or in the even smaller room of Strom Thurmond. When Mnuchin, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and White House legislative director Eric Ueland met Senate Republicans on Tuesday, they met in the much larger Kennedy Caucus Hall in the building of Russell Senate offices. The hall is best known for hosting confirmation hearings from the Supreme Court and investigations into the sinking of the Titanic. On Thursday, Republican senators began meeting in the even more comfortable Central Hearing Facility in the Hart Senate Office Building. This room recently hosted confirmation hearings from Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

The Senate Democrats held their discussions by conference call.

Few senators roamed the house all week, except when the Senate called Wednesday afternoon for a series of votes on the “phase 2” coronavirus bill.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Informed senators that he would lengthen the roll-call vote by 15 to 30 minutes (although most generally take approximately 25 minutes).

“Senators should come in, vote and leave,” asked McConnell, concerned that senators would congregate for long periods in the chamber well.

And so, this is what makes it difficult as a journalist to cover Congress during the coronavirus era.

The Capitol press service generally brings together lawmakers in Senate metro stations, right next to the floor, in committee rooms and in the President’s hall. It may not be hygienic for a group of journalists to congregate around a member – or even to chat one-on-one while crossing the tunnel to the Russell Senate Office Building.

Under normal circumstances, most TV reporters report live from several different locations on Capitol Hill. One of these places is called the “Will Rogers” area near the floor of the house. This is because it is close to the statue of Will Rogers. Many other reports come from the Rotundas in the Russell Building or the Cannon House office building.

But, as it is spring and the weather is getting better, Fox News has made an effort to report live from a location near the steps of the house, known as the Elm Tree. It’s a misnomer because the long standing elm has disappeared. But the spot presents a dynamic and televisual backdrop of the American Capitol.

That’s why I went out on Tuesday afternoon to watch the clouds break, opening the sky to a startling day before spring.

And there was the sun. Brilliant. Bold. And an artifice that contrasts with the chaos unfolding around the globe.

However…

The sun rose in the morning after September 11. It also increased the other 6,753 days between 9/12 and last Tuesday.

The plague of coronaviruses will disappear at some point. And when the sun is shining then it will serve as a partner. Days of baseball games and walks near the cherry blossoms near the tide pool here in Washington.

It is the same sun as it has always been. The same sun as September 11. The sun shining on the Spanish flu. The same sun that fixed the bubonic plague in Europe. This sun may seem cruel now, shining on the US Capitol. But it will be there when there are wedding celebrations again. Graduations. Births. Parties. Promotions. First electric dates. And, those aforementioned ball games.

It may not be the sun as we see it now. Pandemics come and go. But not the sun.

It will be there on the other side.