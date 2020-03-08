Judge Jeanine criticizes media coverage of coronaviruses: it is an “apocalyptic report”

Judge Jeanine Pirro criticized the media on Saturday evening for stoking the flames of the coronavirus panic.

“If you listen to the mainstream media, it’s time to buy the family funeral ground, visit the cemetery where the dirt is significantly cleaner than your kitchen counter or your bathroom handles, “said Pirro on”Justice with judge Jeanine. “

Pirro called the media for their coverage, saying that all they were doing was having a negative impact on America.

“So what’s the downside to their end of the world report? The downside is predictable. When people are scared, when people think it’s only a matter of time before they start falling like flies, they go into survival mode, “said Pirro. “They are not spending money. The economy is suffering. They are not investing. The market is suffering. They are talking about removing their children from school. Education is suffering. They are talking about canceling March Madness, Coachella and local businesses are suffering. “

The host specifically challenged stock market coverage, asking where the media coverage was at the time when Wall Street numbers were skyrocketing.

“Do you want to focus on the Dow now? Where were you when the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all repeatedly hit records under President Trump? You weren’t interested then, were you? not?” Said Pirro. “Where were you when the Dow closed at a record high over 100 times since the election of Donald Trump? Where were you when the animal spirits took this country to new economic heights?”

“For your information, our economy may suffer a drop of 3000 points because we are at record levels,” added Pirro.

Pirro downplayed the fabricated panic, saying, “As the weather warms, fewer and fewer people will get sick with the virus. Some drugs must be left with the people who need them.”

Finally, Pirro made the most basic suggestion to those who were afraid of getting the virus – but probably the most useful.

“And wash your hands, wash them and then wash them again,” said Pirro.