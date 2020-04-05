Judge Jeanine: the brutal stop of the coronavirus but Trump “ works to recover us ”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump’s leadership amidst the Coronavirus pandemic was the subject of judge Jeanine Pirro’s “opening statement” on Saturday evening.

“You may not have lived during a world war, but you are living one now,” Pirro said during “Justice with judge Jeanine. “” We crouched down, sheltered on the spot, closing our shops and praying for light at the end of the tunnel. Three hundred thousand Americans hit, more than a thousand killed, and we are far from the top. “

Pirro said the country was at war – but that he had the good general in charge.

“The United States is indeed at war, and the head of the most powerful nation on Earth is now in a war posture. We observe President Donald Trump daily as he strives to smuggle that nation from a place of fearful vulnerability to a place of physical, economic and spiritual strength, “said Pirro.

She described Trump as “a leader who understands that his number one responsibility is to protect his citizens. At the same time, as a businessman, he is aware of the free enterprise system that has produced the vast wealth to finance the vital institutions that protect us. , including our health system. “

“And he’s working to bring us back to this thriving economy he created for us,” added Pirro. “President Trump’s goal is singular: to find solutions to win this war.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

The host praised Trump for focusing on the American people’s cornavirus.

“President Trump does not listen to lieutenants who moan, moan and make outrageous statements as they sit down and pontificate what should be done for them, what they need, what they already have in some case, “said Pirro. “President Trump is more than capable and would be more than justified in counterattacking on the basis of some of these ridiculous claims which he could easily refute.”

Pirro also blamed China for its role in the pandemic.

“China must be held responsible, at the very least, for its utter lack of transparency. China could have avoided much suffering and loss, both physical and economic, if they had been honest – but they have failed never been honest, “said Pirro. “And we have a lot of time to think about how this should be resolved with regard to China.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Thank goodness, at this point in American history, we have a businessman as President of the United States as a leader,” said Pirro.