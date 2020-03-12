Juno Awards Canceled for Coronavirus Problems

The Juno Awards, Canada’s largest music awards, have been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), the organization behind the Junos, made the announcement Thursday morning in a joint statement with the city of Saskatoon and the province of Saskatchewan.

“We are devastated to cancel this national celebration of music, but in this time of global uncertainty, the health, safety and well-being of all Canadians must be at the forefront of all decisions that impact on our communities, “said CARAS in a statement. .

“We know it is the right decision based on the information we currently have and we continue to receive it. The situation around COVID-19 continues to change quickly and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put in place in place by public health officials. “

Junos-related events were slated to begin in Saskatoon later Thursday in preparation for Sunday’s TV gala at SaskTel Center.

Quick change of plans

The decision to cancel quickly developed overnight. On Wednesday afternoon, Saskatchewan’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said the province is keeping tabs on various upcoming events, but I hadn’t advised the Junos to go ahead this weekend.

“Don’t go to the show if you’re sick,” Shahab noted at a press conference.

“Even if you have a ticket or you’re a celebrity, if you land in Saskatoon and have a fever and cough, stay at your hotel.”

the the decision to pursue deserved criticism on social media Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning, as many Canadian musicians, music personalities and journalists traveled to Saskatoon.

Among those affected were local doctors, medical workers and health care advocates, urging Juno organizers, Premier of Saskatchewan, Scott Moe and Saskatoon mayor, Charlie Clark, to end at this year’s event.

In recent weeks, an increasing number of conferences, festivals, film premieres, concert tours, trade shows and other entertainment industry gatherings have been canceled, as countries around the world report an increase in the number of people who test positive for the new coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization officially declared the epidemic a pandemic. As of Thursday morning, more than 120 suspected and confirmed cases have been reported in Canada, with one death.

For the most part, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority recover – people with mild illness in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks, according to WHO.