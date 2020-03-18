Jussie Smollett’s attorney Kim Foxx wins Dem primary in hotly contested race

Cook County, Illinois State lawyer Kim Foxx prevailed in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, where she faced several opponents who had focused on the controversy surrounding her management of the Jussie Smollett Case.

Foxx drew national attention to Smollett’s case, which began with a hate crime investigation, turned into charges against Smollett for an alleged hoax, and ended with the dismissal of Foxx the case, angering the local police.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT’S SUBMISSION TO GET CHARGES DENIED BY ILLINOIS SUPREME COURT

“This victory concerns us all. I have spent the past four years reforming a system that is not representative of the communities it serves – I am ready to continue this work, ”said Foxx.

The three Democrats who challenged Foxx have made his management of the Jussie Smollett case – which is now before a special prosecutor – a central part of the campaign.

Foxx brutally dropped charges last year against the actor of the “Empire”, accused of having organized a racist and anti-gay attack. Questions arise as to whether she did the wrong thing for speaking to a relative of Smollett and the help of former first lady Michelle Obama before the charges were dismissed.

Foxx had said that she had recused herself from the case because of these contacts, but her office continued to deal with it instead of entrusting it to a special prosecutor. A spokesperson later explained that Foxx only meant that she recused herself in the “familiar” sense and that she herself would not be involved.

Text messages later revealed that Foxx had always given a member of the House his opinion on the matter – saying that Smollett had been overcharged – in the weeks before Smollett’s charges were dropped.

A special prosecutor reinstated the charges, which Foxx described as political.

Foxx has pushed back the challenges of Bill Conway, Donna More and Bob Fioretti, Conway ranking far behind despite the fact that his family has invested millions in his campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

About $ 10.5 million of the $ 11.5 million he raised came from his father William Conway, co-founder of Carlyle Group, an investment company based in Washington, DC In comparison, Foxx raised almost $ 3.5 million.

Cook County is highly democratic, so Tuesday’s candidate is likely the winner in November. In the GOP primary, Patrick O’Brien, a former deputy prosecutor, defeated Christopher Pfannkuche, a prosecutor who worked for several different agencies, including the state prosecutor’s office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.