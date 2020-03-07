Justin Bieber demotes stadium visit due to fears of coronavirus

Justin Biebertour is the last live event to fall victim to the coronavirus.

26-year-old “Yummy” singer to start 45 stops “Changes” in North America in May, but at least eight of the stadiums where Beiber was scheduled to perform have been replaced by more arenas small.

Although no official announcement has yet been made by the Bieber team, Variety reported a total of eight arenas posted on Twitter informing fans that the tour had been moved to different locations for “unforeseen circumstances”.

Bieber’s official website reflects the changes to the tour.

A source told the point of sale that the decision was “difficult” and based on the sale of tickets in “softer markets”. The insider said the tickets went on sale shortly before the coronavirus outbreaks were revealed.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber’s concert at NRG Stadium on Thursday July 2 will be transferred to Toyota Center on Saturday June 27. Tickets will go on sale March 19 at 10 am,” tweeted the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Other tour stops affected by the stadium swap include performances in Glendale, Arizona; Houston, Texas; Dallas, Texas; Nashville, Tenn .; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis, Ind .; Washington DC .; and Detroit, Mich.

Bieber’s tour changes come after a wave of other concerts and festivals were canceled or postponed last week. South by southwest, an annual media and music festival in Austin, Texas, has been canceled, city officials announced on Friday.

Friday was also announced postponement of the three-day Ultra Music festival in Miami, planned for next year. The three-day festival, which attracts thousands of people, was to take place from March 20 to 22, 2020. The new dates are scheduled for March 26 to 28, 2021.