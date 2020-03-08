Justin Haskins: Biden’s radical climate plan would destroy the US economy

Less than two months after the start of the primaries, only two viable candidates remain for Democratic voters: the senator. Bernie Sanders, self-proclaimed socialist and admirer of Fidel Castro, and former Vice President Joe Biden, a well-established Washington gaffe machine whose main selling point is that it is not as far left as most of its extremely competitive competitors. left.

From the start, Biden built his campaign on the idea that, although he agrees with many of his radical friends on the problems America faces, he does not believe that we should completely abandon the free market for a landscape of socialist hell like Cuba or Venezuela.

Biden’s campaign slogan could just as easily be changed to: “Hey, at least I’m not a socialist! “

NEWT GINGRICH: BIDEN VS SANDERS – HERE’S WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE COMING COMING

While it is true that he is not the Castro Marxist that Comrade Bernie is, Biden’s portrayal of the media as the quintessential “moderate” Democrat could not be further from the truth. Biden’s policies are unquestionably progressive and far from anything that resembles a moderate approach to governance.

Perhaps one of the best examples of Biden’s extremely liberal agenda is his climate plan. It is not on the same scale as the Green New Deal proposed by Bernie Sanders and his socialist colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., But it would also lead to economic destruction.

More Opinion

Although Biden has been vague on the details, he wants the U.S. to achieve zero net CO2 emissions by 2050, at the latest, by dramatically increasing taxpayer-funded regulations and subsidies for renewable energy and by forcing people to buy “greener” products, more cars and expensive homes.

One of the most destructive ways for Biden to reduce its CO2 emissions is to force “polluters” to “bear the full cost of the carbon pollution they emit”. This is politically speaking for the creation of huge new taxes on energy-intensive companies like manufacturers, who often cannot afford to spend much more to fuel their operations and do not want to depend on less reliable “green” energies. like wind and solar.

According to Biden’s own estimates, his plan would cost $ 1.7 trillion in new federal spending over 10 years. But that only scratches the surface of the true costs of his radical proposal.

Biden says he will pay for his expensive plan by raising corporate tax rates – some of the country’s largest employers – from 21 to 35 percent, a move that alone could reverse the tremendous economic growth that is taking place. has been produced since the Republicans and President Trump passed the law on tax cuts and jobs in 2017.

Even if you think that human-caused global warming is an existential threat to the world – a delusional belief that is simply not supported by the data available – there is nothing the United States can do to significantly affect the global climate over the next century, a fact Biden’s own campaign admits.

In addition, because Biden’s plan – like all climate change proposals – would impose more expensive energy costs, economists have always found that productivity and total economic growth would be drastically reduced, even by the smallest parties of his policy.

For example, part of Biden’s strategy to cut CO2 emissions is to force the United States to reinstate the Obama-era Paris climate deal, which would have forced America to cut its emissions. 28% from 2005 levels by 2030. (President Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement in June 2017.)

The Heritage Foundation estimates that by 2035, the Paris agreement would result in the loss of almost 400,000 jobs, an average income loss of $ 20,000 for a family of four and a reduction of $ 2.5 trillion in US GDP.

And what would the Americans get in return for all this economic chaos? Absolutely nothing.

Even if you think that human-caused global warming is an existential threat to the world – a delusional belief that is simply not supported by the data available – there is nothing the United States can do to significantly affect the global climate over the next century, a fact Biden’s own campaign admits.

On the Biden campaign website, he acknowledges, “The United States accounts for only 15% of global emissions, so we know that we cannot resolve this emergency on our own. Climate change is a global challenge that requires decisive action from all countries of the world. “

This is a huge problem for Biden and the Democrats, as many of the world’s largest economies are increasing their CO2 emissions significantly each year, and there is no reason to believe that this trend will stop.

For example, since 1992, CO2 emissions in China have increased by 270% and the country is increasing its dependence on coal to remarkable levels.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER NOTICE

The Guardian (UK) reported in November 2019 that China has a pipeline of “coal plants under construction or in suspension, but which are slated to be restarted … This is more than any existing coal plants in the country.” ‘EU combined and almost 50% more than the capacity planned in the rest of the world. “

Biden’s plan to deal with the reluctance of the rest of the world to jump off the economic cliff by adopting expensive forms of energy is to start a trade war with any nation that refuses to adopt its proposal.

According to the Biden website, “As the United States takes steps to make domestic polluters bear the full cost of their carbon pollution, the Biden administration will impose carbon adjustment fees or quotas on carbon-intensive goods from countries that do not meet their climate and environmental obligations. “

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

These “fees” and “quotas” would raise the price of goods and services around the world, but especially here in the United States, crushing the economy and pushing businesses abroad.

Biden could sell himself as a “moderate” to win back dissatisfied voters in the Midwest, but nothing could be further from the truth, as his climate policies clearly illustrate.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE BY JUSTIN HASKINS