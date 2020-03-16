Kaley Cuoco moves in with husband Karl Cook after 2 years of marriage

Old “Big Bang theory” actress Kaley cuoco revealed that she had officially moved in with her husband, Karl Cook, after nearly two years of marriage.

The star previously noted that she and Cook were finally planning to cohabit now that their Los Angeles the house is no longer under construction. She commemorated the big day with a photo on Instagram of Cook kissing her on the cheek which she simply captioned, “HOME”.

The journey continued on the actress ” Instagram story, where she presented a multitude of videos of her and Cook inspecting their new house room by room and giving their many animals the freedom to roam the field.

In the middle of the tour, there was a video of Cook carrying the star of “Big Bang Theory” and happily showing them showing things off.

Cuoco had previously teased Additional that she and Cook finally moved in together after living apart two years after their marriage in June 2018.

“We are built, we are so excited,” Cuoco told Extra. “We haven’t spent an evening there yet. In fact, Karl is at home and I said to him” Why aren’t you going to stay at home? “But he is waiting for me to get there and all animals are there. “

“So when I finish in April it will be our first time in our new home,” continued the actress – who lived in New York City during the filming of his next HBO Max series, “The stewardess. “

She added, “We are moving forward. He gave me his postman jacket and we move in together. “

From people’s reaction to the fact that the couple did not live together, despite their marriage, Cuoco told Extra: “Everyone was so crazy that we didn’t live together, they couldn’t believe. I was like, “Why do you care?” I did not understand it. “

