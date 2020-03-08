Kamala Harris becomes the last former candidate to support Joe Biden

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Added his name to the list of former presidential candidates who now approve of the former vice-president Joe Biden.

The senator said in a statement on Sunday that she “would do everything in my power” to help Biden win.

“There is no one better prepared than Joe to guide our nation through these turbulent times and restore truth, honor and decency to the Oval Office,” said Harris in a statement on Sunday. “He’s endlessly kind and caring, and he truly listens to the American people.”

The decision of the Californian senator who was one of three black candidates seeking to challenge President Donald Trump further reinforces the decision of the Democratic establishment to close the circles around Biden after his success on Super Tuesday. His endorsements come before the next round of primaries, with six states voting Tuesday, including Michigan.

Harris joins Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Former Mayor of South Bend, Ind. Pete Buttigieg, former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, representing Tim Ryan, D-Ohion, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick and former Maryland congressman John Delaney in endorsing Biden.

Harris withdrew from the race in December, ending a candidacy with the historic potential of becoming the first black woman elected president.

Harris said in his statement that “like many women, I watched with sadness as women left the race one by one”. Four years after Hillary Clinton was the party’s candidate, “we find ourselves without a woman on the way to being the Democratic presidential candidate.” Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, remains in the race, but with only one delegate so far, has been considered a long shot at best.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.