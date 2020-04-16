Kamala Harris’ new bill would expand mail-in voting, early voting in the midst of the coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Senator Kamala Harris Thursday announced a new bill that would expand mail-in and advance voting amid serious health concerns regarding face-to-face voting in the middle of polling stations the coronavirus pandemic.

“The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the obstacles that many are already encountering during the vote”, the Californian Democrat and the former state attorney general pointed out in a statement.

“Even before the pandemic, Amerindian, black and Latin voters and voters with disabilities were too often faced with long queues, inaccessible polling places and outright hostility from election officials. I am proud to announce the VoteSafe Law because the American people deserve a comprehensive solution to ensure that the vote is secure and accessible, “added Harris, who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination last year before retiring from the race in December.

The senator legislation – if promulgated – would authorize $ 5 billion to extend postal voting and advance voting, improve the security and accessibility of polling stations, make postal voting mandatory without an excuse by correspondence (20 states require ‘an excuse to obtain a postal ballot)), and oblige states to allow at least 20 days of advance polling before the elections.

Harris’ new measure appears to be similar in scope to a bill introduced by Sens last month. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota and Ron Wyden of Oregon.

This legislation – known as the Natural Disaster and Emergency Ballot Act (NDEBA) – requires at least 20 days of advance polling, ensures that all voters have the opportunity to vote by postal vote and requires that all postal ballots submitted during 21 days leading up to polling day. Klobuchar is the first Democrat on the Rules Committee and Wyden is the most important member of the Finance Committee, the two main committees responsible for electoral reform.

Harris signed the Klobuchar-Wyden bill.

The senator’s office said that its measure did not compete with previous legislation.

“Harris’ bill aims to make the voting process more accessible to communities that have historically encountered barriers to voting, and to provide states with the funding and flexibility to improve the in-person voting experience,” said Press secretary Harris Meaghan Lynch told Fox News.

Klobuchar – who also ran for the White House before ending his campaign early last month – and Harris are both considered runners-up by Joe Biden, the presumed Democrat presidential candidate. The two senators campaigned with the former vice-president in March before the coronavirus pandemic upset the primaries.

With the coronavirus epidemic forcing social distancing and keeping most Americans at home in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus, almost all states have delayed their last primary elections or turned them almost entirely into postal voting and by postal vote.

But last week – after a bitter partisan struggle won by the Republicans – Wisconsin became the first state to hold a vote in person during the pandemic.

With the state forced to stay at home, thousands of poll workers refused to show up for health concerns, forcing many cities and towns to reduce the number of polling stations. Milwaukee was only five out of the 180 original polling stations.

Even though the National Guard intervened to help, long queues formed instantly when the polling stations opened, with many voters waiting hours to vote. In many cases, social distancing was extremely difficult to maintain.

Democrats in Wisconsin and across the country have spoken out against decisions to continue voting in person during the pandemic.

The partisan struggle in Wisconsin was the first major battle in the larger political war between Democrats and Republicans to expand postal voting and postal voting for the November general election.

Biden recently predicted that “there will be many more postal votes” in the general election.

The $ 2 trillion economic stimulus package passed by Congress and promulgated by the President three weeks ago – aimed at helping workers, small businesses and large businesses devastated by the closure of much of the The country’s economy due to the pandemic, as well as providing aid to front-line hospitals during the crisis – also included $ 400 million to help states adopt postal voting.

The Senate Democrats had pushed for $ 2 billion in election funding, with the House Democrats for double that amount. Democrats in Congress say they will work to increase funding in the next stimulus package.

A Brennan Non-Partisan Center for Justice Study released last month highlighted dramatic changes in current voting practices across the country – such as universal postal voting, coast-to-coast ballot boxes and registration easier for online voters – to make voting in November safe. Their price to pay for implementing the changes was $ 2 billion.

The Democrats’ push faces numerous objections from the President and Republicans, who have long opposed measures to expand postal and advance voting, arguing that it encourages abuse of electoral fraud. . Democrats – rejecting these arguments – say that cases of actual electoral fraud are limited and say that Republicans are trying to cut voter turnout to improve their chances of winning the election.

President Trump has rebelled in recent weeks against the expansion of postal voting and postal voting. He argues that “postal voting is horrible. He is corrupt “and suggested that” thousands upon thousands of people sitting in someone’s living room are signing ballots everywhere. … I think postal voting is a terrible thing. The President has not provided evidence to support his claim that postal voting is rampant of fraud and abuse.

Republican National Committee Ronna Romney McDaniel chair – in a recent opinion piece for Fox News – claimed that Democrat-led electoral reforms “would greatly expand the possibilities for fraud and weaken confidence in our elections, but all Washington Democrats see a potential benefit to their party “.

The RNC and Trump’s re-election campaign have launched a multi-million dollar joint legal campaign to block Democrats’ attempts to change voting rules in the country’s states amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Democratic Committee – by fending off the efforts of the GOP – partners with state democratic parties to help voters obtain ballot papers.