Kansas GOP Causes Dem Governor ‘s Limits On Church And Attendance At Funeral

A panel led by Republicans Kansas Legislative leaders overturned a decree from the state’s Democratic governor on Wednesday calling for a limit on attendance at religious services and funerals in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

GOP members of the State Legislative Coordination Council, made up of House and Senate leaders, said the first term Governor Laura Kelly had overstepped its authority by issuing the order, so they blocked it in a 5-2 vote along party lines.

“It seems to be irrelevant, extreme and clearly in violation, a gross violation of our fundamental rights,” Senate President Susan Wagle, Republican of Wichita, told Topeka Capital-Journal.

KANSAS WOMAN SAYS DEAD HUSBAND OF CORONAVIRUS AFTER LATE TEST

Kelly announced on Tuesday that church services and funerals would no longer be exempt from a state order limiting gatherings to 10 people, the newspaper reported.

In addition to lawmakers’ votes, state attorney general Derek Schmidt released a memo on Wednesday advising Kansas police not to apply Kelly’s order, arguing that even if the order contained what appeared to be good public health advice, it also appeared to constitute a violation of guaranteed rights. under the State Constitution.

“Because no Kansan should be threatened with fines or imprisonment, arrested or prosecuted for performing or attending a church or other religious service, law enforcement officials are urged to .. . ”Schmidt wrote in the memo, according to the Capital-Journal.

At a press conference in the afternoon, Kelly denounced the action of the legislators as “scandalously irresponsible” and declared that it would probably cost the life of some Kansans. She said her legal counsel would consider the possibility of a court challenge, the Wichita Eagle reported.

“There are real consequences in the partisan games that Republicans have played today,” said Kelly, according to the Eagle.

Kelly also denounced Schmidt for having given the memo to the police.

“I was so deeply disturbed to learn that our Attorney General decided to launch a bizarre, confusing and overtly political attack at such a time of tragedy and that Republican legislative leaders chose to follow this example with a shockingly irresponsible decision that will put all Kansas life-threatening, “said Kelly, according to the Capital-Journal.

Schmist responded to Kelly’s remarks in a statement.

“I am convinced that Kansans of faith can trust … important advice without their government threatening criminal sanctions for disobedience”, he wrote.

“I am convinced that authentic Kansans can trust … important advice without their government threatening criminal sanctions for disobedience.” – Derek Schmidt, Attorney General of Kansas

Actions by the governor and lawmakers took place as confirmed coronavirus cases in the state exceeded 1,000 and deaths rose to 38, the Eagle reported.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

At least three groups of infections in the state have been traced to church rallies, and health officials fear Easter services this coming Sunday may cause more infections, the eagle reported.

The governors of 44 states have asked for limits on church gatherings similar to what Kelly asked for, according to the Capital-Journal.