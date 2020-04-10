Kansas governor sues GOP lawmakers who overturned limits on church rallies during coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly continue on Republicanpanel of state legislators after him overturned his executive order this week banning large gatherings in churches in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The seven-member State Legislative Coordination Council, made up of House and Senate leaders, said Democratic the governor overstepped his authority before voting 5-2 on Wednesday.

Senate Speaker Susan Wagle called the order “a gross violation of our human rights,” said Topeka Capital-Journal.

Given the speed with which the crisis has become critical, Kelly’s lawyers are asking the Kansas Supreme Court to expedite the contestation of the council’s vote and to declare it unconstitutional. They also want the court to ban the panel from taking another vote regarding its emergency powers.

“The last thing I want right now is a legal battle,” said Kelly at a press conference on Thursday. “But as I said yesterday, life in Kansas is at stake and I have taken an oath to maintain and defend the constitution.”

Health officials fear that religious services will lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Wichita’s eagle reported. Three of the state’s 12 coronavirus clusters have been attributed to church gatherings.

On Tuesday, Kelly announced that religious services and funerals would no longer be exempt from an order restricting gatherings of 10 or more people. The trial said that the state’s emergency management law allows the legislature to revoke its orders, not the council.

Kelly denounced the actions of lawmakers, accusing them of endangering the health and safety of families.

“This virus has been difficult for all of us. As governor, all I can do is take decisive action to mitigate the damage, smooth the curve as quickly as possible and prevent this virus from reaching its full lethal potential. “, she said. tweeted. “This is why I am deeply disappointed that Republican leadership does not prioritize the health and safety of families in Kansas – including our religious communities.”

In a statement from Kansas House GOP leaders, they said they agreed with Kelly that Kansas residents should stay home during Easter and Passover.

“But, this is where we disagree,” said the statement. “Kansans should not be arrested for practicing their faith.

“Despite repeated attempts to resolve this problem and create a constitutional order, the governor has chosen to create confusion and to link this issue to the courts,” the statement said. “We take our obligation to protect people’s lives very seriously during this pandemic, and we know the governor too.”

They called Kelly’s trial unnecessary and said she should seek a “safe and legal” solution.

The governors of 44 states have adopted measures limiting church gatherings. Across Kansas, 1,106 cases of COVID-19 are known, including 42 deaths Thursday evening, according to the State Department of Health and the Environment.

In a Thursday tweet, Kelly urged Kansans to “adopt other forms of worship.”

“I know it is painful to abstain from gathering to recognize religious celebrations,” she wrote. “The physical church itself, although sacred and beloved, has never defined the deep and enduring faith of the Kansans.”

Kelly asks the court to settle the case before the Easter holidays, which fall this Sunday.

Dom Calicchio of Fox News contributed to this report.