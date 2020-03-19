Kansas governor’s decision to close all schools pulls back GOP

Kansas GOP lawmakers Wednesday proposed to limit the emergency powers of their Democratic governor during the coronavirus pandemicarguing that this is an overreaction that fuels panic and unnecessary intrusion into people’s lives.

The setback came after Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday that all public schools will be closed for the rest of the school year and classes will be held remotely to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Conservative critics have suggested that Kelly’s actions suggest that she could sue the guns and try to limit their sale.

Kelly said a emergency state last week to mobilize state resources, but it will expire on March 27 unless lawmakers pass a resolution extending it. Legislators are now ready to ask leaders of the GOP-controlled Legislative Assembly to review all of Kelly’s future orders on coronaviruses and give them the power to revoke many of them in a matter of days.

“There is a concern about civil liberties, a concern about the proper exercise of government power and not wanting it to be too extreme,” said House Speaker Pro Tem. Blaine Finch, who helped draft the final version, told Republicans.

The House approved a version of the resolution last week as a simple extension of Kelly’s state of emergency until January 2021.

On Wednesday, the Senate adopted its version limiting the power of Kelly, 37-2. The two chambers then negotiated a compromise Wednesday evening, with final votes in the two chambers expected later Thursday.

The state of emergency would last until May 1, but legislative leaders could approve further extensions every 30 days.

Language approved by the Senate by the Conservatives to strip Kelly of the governors of power has had in other emergencies. Among these powers is the power to say who enters or leaves a disaster area and to restrict movement within an area. It would also lose the broad power of the governor to act to “promote and ensure the security and protection of the civilian population”.

The Conservatives argued that Kelly’s bold actions and similar actions in other states unnecessarily torpedoed the economy and isolated people.

Democrats have warned that Senate language could limit Kelly’s ability to set up quarantine zones around communities in crisis.

Kansas has had more than 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one death related to COVID-19.

