Kansas reports first coronavirus death

Kansas announced its first coronaviruslinked to the death, officials of The Sunflower State announced this week.

A 70-year-old man who lived in a long-term care facility in Wyandotte County is the state’s first coronavirus death, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced at a press conference Thursday according to Topeka Capital-Journal. She released a state of emergency moments later.

MAINE ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST CASE OF CORONAVIRUS

The man was taken to Providence Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, for a “heart condition,” the newspaper reported. The medical staff noticed that he had a fever after his arrival. He died Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after arriving at the hospital. He tested positive for the new virus, or COVID-19, post mortem, officials said, noting that his case was complicated by “underlying health problems”.

The case marks the fifth in the state and the first case of community transmission in the state, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“I want every Kansan to know that we will use all the resources necessary as we continue to mitigate the spread of this virus,” Kelly said in the newspaper. “It is also worth repeating to all the Kansans, now is not the time to panic.”

The news comes after Georgia announced its first death Thursday in a 67-year-old man who also had underlying health conditions. Overall, more than 1,600 cases of the new virus have been reported in the United States, with some 47 states affected, according to estimates on Friday.