Kate Beckinsale Defends Harvey Weinstein Story After Backlash

Kate Beckinsale Defends Hates Online After Revealing A Shocking Story About The Alleged Suffering Of Sexually Suggestive Verbal Assault From A Guilty Rapist Harvey Weinstein.

The 46-year-old actress shared a note on Instagram Wednesday after Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. Inside, she detailed a 2001 incident in which the now dishonored movie mogul was furious for choosing to wear a white suit on the red carpet for a movie premiere rather than something sexier.

In her article, Beckinsale revealed that Weinstein was angry with her for wearing an all-white suit at the October 2001 premiere of “Serendipity”. At the time, she noted that she did not want to be there at all since the city was still in shock from the September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center. All the same, Weinstein felt that she should have dressed sexier for the premiere, saying, “if I want p —- on the red carpet, that’s what I get.”

The majority of the comments it received from Note was positive. However, the “Underground worldThe actress decided to respond to a handful of people reacting negatively to her message.

In her story, Beckinsale explains that Weinstein’s verbal tirade came after he was drawn to his home under the guise of meeting their children. When the children had left the room, he would have slept with her in a language like “stupid”, “c —” and told her with derogation that she looked like a “f — lesbian”.

When a user asked why Beckinsale showed up on the date of the party, the actress responded in the comments.

“He was my boss,” she wrote. “So far he has not been violent and I have not seen any evidence on the only film I have made with him. He designed it as a play date for our children. I did not know it was not that or that I had done something that could be perceived as bad. “

When another user commented on Beckinsale, the actress continued, “Oh I know. I think she thinks I cheerfully took my child to a known rapist house. I had no idea what was going to happen in part because the element of shock and surprise is one of the things it came down on. “

A user has demonstrated a lack of awareness of the #MeToo movement that has been taking place since the news of Weinstein’s crimes broke out in 2017, writing: “But a question. WHY HAVE YOU ALL BEEN QUIET ALL THIS TIME ??? And as soon as he was sent to prison, you all started telling us the truth ???? “

Beckinsale simply replied, “It wasn’t when it started.”

“Why did America and all the actors and actresses who worked with him glorify him then?” asked another user.

“He was also very talented, could be funny, generous, creative. And then absolutely monstrous, ”replied Beckinsale. “If all the attackers were just horrible all the time, I think it would be a lot less confusing and less painful. Ted Bundy took a minute to catch it because there were other things too, you know.”

When a user criticized the actress for not speaking and exposing Weinstein immediately after the incident, Beckinsale responded with his own blows.

“You really don’t understand anything about the dynamics or anything about it,” she said. “I tried very hard to explain in the comments but your hatred for women manifests and it’s ugly and you’re part of the problem.”

Although Beckinsale noted in her original post that she left with her child as soon as possible, someone in the comments asked the actress why she didn’t get out of there.

“I did,” she replied. “It always happened.”

Another speaker even asked why Beckinsale was doing everything possible to explain himself to people who clearly hated her.

“I would love to get one of them understood,” the actress wrote.