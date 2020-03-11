Katie Holmes remembers ‘intense’ moments after Tom Cruise’s divorce

Katie holmes looks back on her life after the divorce.

The 41-year-old actress recently spoke with InStyle Magazine, thinking back to the time that followed it very public divorce from the movie star Tom cruise.

Holmes and Cruise, now 57, married in 2006 and had a daughter, Suri, Before their divorce in 2012.

“It was an intense time. There was a lot of attention, and I had a small child on it,” said Holmes of his move to New York after separation. “We had fun moments in public. So many people I didn’t know became friends and helped us, and that’s what I love about the city.”

Holmes then recounted a specific memory of a fellow New Yorker offering a helping hand.

“There was an incredible moment when I think I really cried. Suri was 6 or 7 years old and she spent the night at a friend’s house while I saw the ballet at Lincoln Center,” said the actress. “At 10 am I got a call: ‘Mom, can you come get me?'”

Holmes remembered Suri falling asleep in a taxi on the way home.

“When we got to our building, the taxi driver opened the door and helped me not to wake her up,” said Holmes. “He helped transport her around the building. He was very kind.”

The reasoning behind the couple’s divorce has remained relatively confidential, but Holmes has since left the Church of Scientology, to which she and Cruise belonged during their marriage.

Cruise remained a practicing member of the church.

Holmes was most recently romantically linked to actor Jamie Foxx, but the two divided last year after six years together.