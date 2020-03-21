K’atl’odeeche First Nation declares state of emergency for COVID-19

The K’atl’odeeche First Nation near Hay River in the Northwest Territory has declared a state of emergency until further notice in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone entering the First Nation via the all-weather road or the ice road must present proof of band membership by a security officer. The public will be refused until management decides that the foreclosure is complete.

Supply trucks carrying groceries and other supplies will still be permitted in the First Nation, said a First Nation notice.

Chief April Martel said the council of the First Nation decided to lock the community after talking to their elders.

“If this disease ever occurs, it will make them really sick,” said Martel. “It’s scary. All of our people are afraid right now, they’re afraid of panicking – and I’ve never seen that in my life.”

There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Northwest Territories at 1:00 p.m. Thursday and 222 tests returned negative, according to the territory’s Department of Health.

Originally, the First Nation did not want to go into a full lockout, but after a meeting earlier this week with elders and band management, Martel and the councilors called.

The First Nation can declare a state of emergency at any time without authorization from other levels of government, including the territory, said Martel.

A security guard asks the driver for proof of band membership at a checkpoint at the entrance to the K’atl’odeeche First Nations reserve. Only group members and essential services will be allowed to enter the community. (Anna Desmarais / CBC)

The state of emergency of the K’atl’odeeche First Nation is different from that of public health emergency declared by the territorial government, said Martel, because of the blockade.

But she said that all levels of government in the territory have the same goal.

“We are all trying to protect our people,” she said. “But I really wanted to lock this reserve because I don’t want the disease to come here at all.”

Now, the First Nation is asking people to go to earth to create a stock of traditional foods like dried meat, fish and traditional medicines. The First Nation already has a small pile ready to go, but Martel said more orders have been placed.

“In case [COVID-19] we want to be ready, “said Martel.”[It] is not there but [when] this is … this is when we really need to start delivering from home to home. ”

When this happens, we can be much more prepared. – Amos Cardinal, member of the group

Staff members also go door-to-door to provide food and medicine to isolated seniors to make sure they have everything they need, said Martel.

Martel said the lockout would become more stringent if there was a confirmed case of COVID-19 near Hay River or on reserve.

Band member Amos Cardinal said the council had made the right decision to prepare if or when a coronavirus case struck its community. (Anna Desmarais / CBC)

So far, Martel has stated that none of the elders have been tested for COVID-19. Staff will need to call public health to get tested for anyone on the reserve.

The reserve has also reduced the hours of its convenience store and allows only five people to enter at a time.

“It’s inevitable,” says a member of the group

Martel said he met with Premier Caroline Cochrane, the representative for the N.W.T., on Thursday. to the Assembly of First Nations and other Aboriginal leaders by teleconference to discuss some of the funding options that First Nations can access to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martel has said so far that they have not assessed the cost of the blockade to their government.

Group member Amos Cardinal said he is “concerned in many ways” about his community and is pleased that the council is acting quickly.

“When this happens, we can be much more prepared,” he said.

Martel said she hopes other First Nations will follow their example.