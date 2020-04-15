Kayleigh McEnany says ‘honored’ to join administration, in first tweet as White House press secretary

Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday that she was “honored” to join President Trump’s administration in her first tweet as White House press secretary.

“Honored to join @WhiteHouse as President Trump’s @PressSec,” wrote McEnany.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY HIRED AS NEW WH PRESS SECRETARY

“I look forward to connecting the American people to @ realDonaldTrump’s program and sharing the historic successes of this administration,” she added.

The president hired McEnany as White House press secretary last week after Stéphanie Grisham resigned from his post as press secretary and returned to the first lady’s office as chief of staff and spokesperson.

McEnany has joined the administration since the Trump campaign, where she was national spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah joined the White House as director of strategic communications, leaving her current post as press secretary at the Department of Defense.

Sources say Mark Meadows, the new White House chief of staff, was seeking to bring Farah back to the White House. Farah previously worked as a press secretary for Vice President Pence, and before her work at the White House was a press secretary for the House Freedom Caucus, which Meadows chaired.

The White House also announced that Ben Williamson, who has just returned to the White House with Meadows as a senior consultant, will work with McEnany and Farah as a senior communications consultant. Williamson was Meadows director of communications during his time at Capitol Hill.

Grisham’s return to the East Wing came less than a year after taking over from Sarah Sanders as press secretary. McEnany will be Trump’s fourth White House press secretary during his first term.

Grisham did not actually hold traditional media briefings as part of his work, communicating instead through interviews, statements and tweets. The White House briefings, long stalled, only returned in the form of almost daily briefings from the coronavirus task force that Trump himself often leads.