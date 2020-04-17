Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos say “comfort” and “experimentation” are key to their healthy sex life: “We have fun”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for almost 24 years – and their relationship is always spicy.

On Friday, the couple appeared on SiriusXM Radio Andy’s program “Quarantined with Bruce”, where they were candid with their colleague Andy Cohen and host Bruce Bozzi.

After Cohen, who is currently recovering from a coronavirus and self-isolated, mentioned that it was “the longest” that he left without sex “since university,” Ripa and Conseulos, all two 49 year olds provided details on how they keep their sex life healthy.

“I think we have met at the right time in our lives,” said Ripa.

“We were really young, not that it was the right time in someone’s life, but we were really like, flexible, right? As if we were flexible towards each other,” she continued. “We really, like, learned – we learned ourselves well and so with that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun as if we were having fun.”

Addition of Consuelos: “You check all the boxes for me.”

The couple also shared that the longest sexless stay was when Conseulos was in Australia for seven months. However, he noted that Ripa had come to visit him in the middle of his trip.

In February, Ripa revealed that she and Consuelos – with whom she shares three children, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17 – already have a plan for their next few days as empty nesters.

“We’re going to be totally naked,” said the host of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” People magazine what will happen once Joaquin, the only child left at home, leaves home.

She added, “Anytime. We’re going to change the locks. People say, ‘Oh, you will miss the kids. “I say to myself” I don’t know, I want to experiment with it. See how it goes. “”

Ripa and Consuelos were married on May 1, 1996.