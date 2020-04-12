Ken Ham: Why would God allow the coronavirus pandemic?

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A recent headline in a major newspaper asked: “Is coronavirus a act of god? “

As part of this title, representatives of different religions. But the article went over a question that we at Answers in Genesis hear much more often: if there is an almighty and loving God, why do we see sickness, suffering and death in the world, especially now during the coronavirus crisis?

Some people will react to tragedies by blaming God for them, just like Charles Darwin after the death of his young daughter Annie. But a correct view of history, beginning in Genesis, provides the answer to the question of suffering / death and removes all blame from God.

In Genesis, we learn that we live in a cursed and fallen world. It is not the world that God originally created, which was called “very good.” To have been very good, God’s creation must have been without sickness, suffering or death. There was no survival of the fittest. So what happened to change creation, where sickness and death surround us now? In a word, sin.

Genesis 3 teaches that with the sinful rebellion of one man, Adam, death entered the creation of God. The world was no longer perfect but cursed. Since then, illness, suffering and death have tainted our once perfect creation. God will use suffering, such as the collapse of the tower of Siloam which killed eighteen people (Luke 13), to remind that sin has consequences in our fallen world.

Evolution, on the other hand, says that death has always been part of nature. This view, which is not found anywhere in the Bible, was in fact adopted in a recent article by the editor of Christianity Today. His belief in evolution led him to declare that it is a biological reality that “bacteria and viruses are not bitter fruits of autumn, but among the first fruits of a good creation itself ” But this idea makes God the author of bad things.

Even in a fallen world, God remains all-powerful and perfectly capable of supporting and protecting his fallen creation. But when Adam sinned, the world was cursed. Suffering and death entered into his creation. The entire universe is now suffering from the effects of sin.

In the biblical worldview, viruses originally had a good purpose in creation. In fact, many viruses are being studied for their positive benefits, including possible symbiotic relationships and the regulation of populations of bacteria in our gut. Viruses are also used for gene therapy. Such modern research gives us a glimpse of the goal originally created for viruses.

Even though we, through Adam, rebelled against God and inflicted the punishment of suffering and death on ourselves, our Creator provided a means of escape: Jesus Christ. Fortunately, death, the last enemy, will one day be destroyed (I Corinthians 15:26) and those who have received his salvation will enjoy a time when the curse will be removed and the world will return to its perfect state, with a new one. heaven and the new earth (Revelation 21, 22).

