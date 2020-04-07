Kenney warns Alberta is heading for 25% unemployment

Alberta poised to hit staggering 25% unemployment rate as businesses continue to cut jobs amid global COVID-19 pandemic coupled with historically low oil prices, said Tuesday Prime Minister Jason Kenney.

“The shutdown of much of our economy is having a devastating impact,” Kenney told attendees of an online energy conference on Tuesday morning.

“Based on some of the polls we have done and some analysis, I expect unemployment in Alberta to reach at least 25%, or at least half a million unemployed Albertans.”

If this happens, it would be the highest unemployment rate of any Canadian province since the start of modern records.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the highest rate recorded by Statistics Canada since 1976 was in Newfoundland and Labrador, which reached 22.7% unemployment in September 1984.

Alberta’s highest unemployment rate to date was 12.4%, also in September 1984.

It will be the most difficult period for the province’s economy, in relative terms, since the Great Depression, Kenney told the group convened by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP).

Kenney said his government is taking action to help Alberta businesses weather the current economic storm. His UCP government announced $ 12 billion in measures, he said, either through direct investment or through postponements.

Last week, Kenney announced a $ 1.5 billion provincial investment, plus a $ 6 billion loan guarantee, in the Keystone XL pipeline to advance the long-delayed project.

But the Prime Minister has said that he is also waiting for help from Ottawa to help the sector.

Credit stop sought

Kenney said Alberta is working with the federal government and is looking for a form of safety net that would allow banks to continue lending to troubled businesses.

“Our estimate is that the amount required in terms of liquidity for the sector is now in the range of $ 20-30 billion,” he said.

“I have repeatedly stressed that this country cannot allow our largest industrial sub-sector to fail or suffer permanent damage. “

Late last month, an RBC Economics report said that Alberta is poised to experience the largest economic decline in Canada this year – and the worst the province has ever experienced in a single year.

He predicted that Alberta’s economy would shrink 5.6% and that the province’s unemployment rate would average 11.5% in 2020 and 10.5% in 2021.

Expected federal investment

Kenney said he anticipates that in the coming days, the federal government will invest significantly in speeding up the rehabilitation and completion of the oil fields.

“It is an effective and immediate way to bring oil service companies and workers back to well-paying jobs, by tackling what is an environmental liability, but also a collective financial liability,” he said. declared.

“So we expect a significant investment on this front which should provide at least some relief for service companies in the industry who are currently very distressed.”

The Alberta government is not alone in monitoring Ottawa’s next decision. Any financial assistance to industry would also attract the attention of environmental groups.

Last month, a number of groups in the areas of health, faith, environment, labor and social justice wrote to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking him to stop providing further funding to companies, only workers.