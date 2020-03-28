Kentucky AG Calls For Abortion To Stop During Coronavirus Crisis

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron Calls On Top State Health Officer To Arrest abortions in the state because of the coronavirus crisis, just days after Planned Parenthood sued several Texas state officials for a similar policy.

Cameron, who is widely regarded as a protégé of the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Called on the acting secretary to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) to state that abortion is subject to the ban on electives by the state. medical procedures, because they aim to conserve medical equipment and resources while pushing standards of social distancing to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“Kentucky’s current ban on elective medical procedures exists to promote the policy of social distancing and to help conserve medical resources to be used in the fight against COVID-19,” Cameron said in a statement on Friday. “Acting Secretary [of CHFS Eric] Friedlander is at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am sure he understands better than anyone the need to end abortion procedures during this health crisis. Its certification will immediately trigger the action of our office to stop elective procedures during the pandemic. “

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

PARENTHOOD PLANNING SUES TEXAS GOV. ABBOT ON ORDER TO STOP ELECTIVE AVORTS DURING THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky (ACLU-KY) and Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK), two pro-choice organizations, have jointly condemned Cameron’s efforts to stop abortions in his state.

“Our doors remain open for care,” said Chris Charbonneau, CEO of PPINK. “Refusing or delaying health care places an immediate burden on patients, their families, our communities and the health care system, and can have far-reaching and lasting consequences.”

ACLU-KY lawyer Heather Gatarek noted that medical organizations have discouraged governments from banning abortion in response to the coronavirus.

“As trusted health organizations such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have made clear, politicians should not push for” COVID-19 responses that cancel or delay abortion procedures, “he said. she said. “These national medical experts further explained that” abortion is an essential component of comprehensive health care. It is also a time-sensitive service for which a delay of several weeks, or in some cases for days, can increase the risk or potentially make it completely inaccessible. ‘”

SUPREME COURT HAVING APPARENT CHANCES ON A KEY ABORTION CASE ON CLINIC ACCESS RESTRICTIONS

Cameron’s call with Friedlander comes after Kentucky governor Andy Beshear recommended earlier this month that hospitals suspend elective procedures during the coronavirus crisis. Friedlander then later ordered doctors to cease all non-emergency medical, surgical, dental procedures or procedures in person.[s]. “

Pro-choice activists, however, said any decision to end abortions during the coronavirus pandemic would jeopardize the rights and health of women.

“Abortion care is urgent and essential health care that has a profound impact on a person’s health and life, which is why it is protected as a constitutional right. Texas is abusing the state’s emergency powers and we are filing a lawsuit to end them today. “Said Nancy Northrop, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which joins Planned Parenthood in its lawsuit against Texas, in a statement on the state’s ban on abortion.

Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said on Wednesday that “national anti-abortion activists are forcing a legal and political struggle amid a public health crisis.”

She continued: “Elected leaders are devoting precious time and resources to exploiting a global pandemic to score political points instead of mobilizing to respond to this crisis. This will endanger lives.”

Cameron, however, said in his statement on Friday that abortion is not essential unless the mother’s life is in danger and accused the abortion providers of being alone among the providers who temporarily suspend procedures that have no life or – consequences of death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Abortion providers should join thousands of other health professionals across the state to stop elective procedures, unless the mother’s life is in danger, to protect the health of their patients and slow the spread of the coronavirus, “he said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton criticized the Planned Parenthood suit on Wednesday as counterproductive to the fight against coronaviruses, citing the common refrain from pro-choice activists that abortion is a “choice”.

“It is unacceptable that abortion providers fight the health of Texans and refuse the supplies and personal protective equipment they desperately need in favor of a procedure which they describe as” choice “”, he said. -he declares.