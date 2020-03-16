Kentucky confirms first coronavirus death and closes bars and restaurants

The State of Kentucky has confirmed its first related to coronavirus died Monday in a person who tested positive for the virus and was being treated for “several medical conditions”. At a press conference on Monday, Governor Andy Beshear said the death occurred on Sunday evening.

“Unfortunately, last night, we lost a man from Bourbon County who was treated for multiple medical conditions and tested positive for COVID-19, which was a contributing factor,” said Beshear. “My family and every Kentuckian raise their friends, family and community in our thoughts and prayers. Although we have taken strong steps to fight this global health pandemic, in the days and weeks to come, we must continue to unite as Kentuckians to stop the spread of this virus. We are resilient people. We will beat this virus. “

WHO URGES GLOBAL SOLIDARITY AGAINST CORONAVIRUS: “WE ARE ALL TOGETHER”

Kentucky, which has registered a total of 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one death, joined at least 12 other states in move to close bars and restaurants with the exception of drive-through service and delivery.

“We need to indicate now where this is a milestone we need to take,” said Beshear when announcing this decision. “We are asking so many people to make sacrifices. It is not lost to me that most of them are small businesses. We will do our best to be there for you. We realize the impact it will have and we will be there for you. “

There have been at least 68 deaths from COVID-19 in the United States and more than 3,700 cases in 49 states. The only state with no confirmed cases is West Virginia.