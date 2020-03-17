Kentucky Delays Primary Election, Last State To Do Amid Coronavirus Threat

Kentucky Governor Andrew Beshear and Secretary of State Michael G. Adams postponed Monday’s state primary elections, which were originally scheduled to take place from May 19 to June 23, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The state becomes the last in increasing number to postpone their primaries, calling into question the rest of the 2020 electoral calendar – even as voters from three states go to the polls on Tuesday.

“I never imagined sitting here discussing this with you, but these are unprecedented moments,” said Adams in a video posted on Twitter. “And we Kentuckians must change the way we do business on all fronts. Kentucky law allows the Secretary of State and the Governor to act jointly to change election time due to the state of emergency . “

Only five states and Washington, D.C., were originally scheduled to hold primary elections after the May 19 date in Kentucky. The decision of Beshear, a Democrat, and Adams, a Republican, could at least be repeated by authorities in states with primaries even earlier in the days to come.

“Postponing the primary was not an easy decision, but the Republican Secretary of State and the Democratic Governor agreed, as did the clerks of the two parties, and they are our front line election administrators”, said Adams. “I hope this delay will allow us to have normal elections. Even if it does not, this delay will allow me, at the state election council and our county clerks, to assess the changes we must make to ensure the success of primary elections. ” There could be more changes, but it was a first step, to save us time and keep our citizens as safe as possible.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

THE PRIMERS OF ARIZONA, ILLINOIS AND FLORIDA MOVE FORWARD DESPITE FEARS OF COVID-19

The Kentucky move comes after a lawsuit launched by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine earlier Monday to postpone his state’s primaries, scheduled for the first time Tuesday, June 2. DeWine filed a lawsuit in state court to change the date of the elections, but this was denied. He later ordered his director of public health, Dr. Amy Action, to close the polls anyway “as a health emergency” and instructed his Secretary of State to work in the courts to officially move the election date so that Ohioans can have “free and fair” elections without the risk of catching the coronavirus.

Arizona, Florida and Illinois will all hold their primary presidential elections as scheduled on Tuesday.

Ohio had previously partnered with the other three states to commit to holding their elections as scheduled, but DeWine, who was one of the most active governors in the fight against coronavirus, intervened. He said there was no way for the state to proceed to the poll. the premises comply with federal directives to limit gatherings in such a short time.

HERE ARE THE CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES PUBLISHED BY THE WHITE HOUSE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kentucky and Ohio postponements on Monday cause a total of five states or territories in the United States to delay or move to delay their primary elections due to the coronavirus. They join Georgia, Louisiana and Puerto Rico.

President Trump gave a more somber and serious tone on Monday during a White House press briefing on the threat of coronaviruses as his administration released a package of guidelines to help businesses, families and individuals maintain their health and that of their communities.

These guidelines included limiting all gatherings to 10 people or less, keeping an entire household at home if someone inside was positive for coronavirus, and frequent hand washing.

Paul Steinhauser and Ellison Barber of Fox News contributed to this report.